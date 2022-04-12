TOMBSTONE — Every spring, Tombstone transitions from guns to roses while celebrating its “softer side” through an annual rose festival.
The three-day event celebrates the world’s largest rose bush through the coronation of a rose festival queen and her court, a Saturday parade, entertainment on Allen Street and a weekend filled with family-friendly activities.
Festivities kicked-off Friday evening with the coronation of 2022 Rose Festival Queen Savannah Duran and her court of two princesses, Megan Izzo and Genevieve Everhardt. All three are Tombstone High School seniors. The coronation ceremony is open to the public and takes place at the town’s Rosetree Museum, home to the world’s largest rosebush. The Lady Banksia Rose fills the museum’s patio with a canopy of white blossoms, an area that covers nearly 9,000 square feet. The sprawling branches, which are supported by a massive trellis, bloom for about six weeks in March and April.
Tombstone celebrates the annual blooming through the annual festival that attracts visitors from around the world. This year’s event marks the rose tree’s 136th blooming.
Planted in 1885 from cuttings sent to Tombstone from Scotland back in the town’s silver mining boom, the rose tree’s trunk is about 12 feet around.
The annual festival is sponsored by the Tombstone Vigilettes, a nonprofit organization of ladies who raise money in support of scholarships for Tombstone Unified School District students, as well as a list of charities throughout the year.
In keeping with the rose-themed celebration, the majority of Saturday’s parade entries were draped in roses.
“This is my third rose festival and parade,” said Casa Grande resident Lisa Brown. “I really enjoy Tombstone’s event weekends and come to as many as I can. The town is a lot of fun. I love the karaoke, saloons, shops and all the Tombstone action.”
Sitting on the edge of the boardwalk lining historic Allen Street, Los Angeles residents Camryn Martinez, 11, and her 7-year-old brother Ben, were enjoying the parade, especially the generous flow of candy tossed to spectators by entries as they made their way down the parade route.
The parade included several mounted groups, a lineup of nonprofits, floats, the ever-popular Wild West Witches, Southern Arizona Mustang (car) Club.
"When we visit Tombstone, we try to hit the town's event weekends," said Ohio resident Joshua Hildenbrant, who attended the Rose Festival with his wife and two young children. "we're taking a road trip from Columbus (Ohio) to the California coast, with different destination points along the way, Tombstone was one of our stops, and we really enjoyed the Rose Festival parade. Our next stop is the Rose Tree Museum."