Charleston Road will be closed between the State Route 90 bypass and Colombo Avenue from May 31 to approximately July 1 while the pavement along this section is removed and replaced.
Motorists will be able to use detours along SR 90, Campus Drive and Colombo Avenue during this first phase of the Charleston Road Pavement Replacement and Pavement Overlay Project. To access the Plaza Vista Shopping Center, motorists can use the western entrance/exit located along 90.
A full closure will enable KE&G crews to complete a needed reconstruction of Charleston Road between SR 90 and just east of Tree Top Avenue as quickly as possible. The start date was selected to avoid conflicts with Buena High School graduation.
In addition to the reconstruction, crews will complete improvements further east along Charleston Road, conducting edge milling and installing a pavement overlay between Treetop and Giulio Cesare avenues. This work will require lane closures, but two-way traffic will always be maintained along this section. The project is expected to be completed in full by the second week of August.
Digital message boards in the area will display real-time traffic control information throughout the project. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and traffic control signs, obey posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. When possible, drivers are urged to take an alternate route to avoid the area.
For the latest updates on this project as work progresses, follow the “City of Sierra Vista” Facebook page. Significant schedule changes will be shared in press releases and posted on the city’s website at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.