Dr. Jonathan Melk has been awarded the 2023 Community Leadership Award from the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers.

The Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers announced at their Annual Conference that Dr. Jonathan Melk has been awarded the 2023 Community Leadership Award. This prestigious award recognizes leaders who have elevated the role of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in the state and advocated for the needs of patients they serve.

Dr. Melk began his career at Chiricahua Community Health Centers as the only pediatrician serving the rural and underserved community of Douglas, AZ in Cochise County. Over the past fifteen years, his perseverance and passion for serving propelled him to now be leading a team of 450+ professionals dedicated to the health and well-being of families living in the rural US/Mexico borderlands of southeastern Arizona.

