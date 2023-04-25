The Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers announced at their Annual Conference that Dr. Jonathan Melk has been awarded the 2023 Community Leadership Award. This prestigious award recognizes leaders who have elevated the role of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in the state and advocated for the needs of patients they serve.
Dr. Melk began his career at Chiricahua Community Health Centers as the only pediatrician serving the rural and underserved community of Douglas, AZ in Cochise County. Over the past fifteen years, his perseverance and passion for serving propelled him to now be leading a team of 450+ professionals dedicated to the health and well-being of families living in the rural US/Mexico borderlands of southeastern Arizona.
A true advocate for the patients of FCHCs, Dr. Melk is continuously seeking to improve workflows and the health center environment – all with an eye toward a better patient experience. He has provided time and resources for innovative projects and programs aimed at finding new and improved ways to provide services to special populations. Moreover, Dr. Melk has cultivated and nurtured community-based, national, and international partnerships, knowing that the work cannot be done alone.
“Jonathan Melk’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the mission of community health centers and leading efforts that help ensure healthier patients and a healthier community overall.” said Jessica Yanow, CEO of the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers. “…We are proud to present Dr. Melk with the 2023 Community Leadership Award and grateful for his contributions to the health center movement.” Ms. Yanow ended the presentation by underscoring that Dr. Melk’s dedication and commitment to serving the community have not gone unnoticed, and the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers is pleased to recognize his hard work with this prestigious award.
In receiving this recognition, Dr Melk said, “I am truly honored for both being nominated by my board of directors and then selected by the Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers for this recognition. I am also very proud and grateful to the Chiricahua team of leaders and staff who labor daily to provide access to excellent primary care across the county. Completing this work in a rural border region is challenging at best but has proven to be rewarding beyond words. We are totally committed.”
