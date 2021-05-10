At Chiricahua Community Health Centers, when Dr. Brianna Hillier and her team think about how best to improve the dental health of their young patients, they don’t always think about scheduled appointments. Sometimes the best way to encounter the patient is to take the opportunity of integrating an existing visit to another provider in the clinic with a quick preventative procedure such as a Fluoride treatment while the patient is already on site.
This approach requires a team who are willing to be flexible and quick on their feet, and that’s where hygienists Julie Gamez and Heidi Amway come in. Julie and Heidi adapt their busy schedules so that one is available to make a quick visit to a medical appointment whenever the clinic is open.
“It’s the best part of my day!” Julie says, and Heidi is equally enthusiastic about the new approach: “It’s fantastic fun, we love it!”
This innovative approach is part of the reason that Dr. Hiller last week received the 2021 Innovation Award for the AACHC (Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers) for her dedication to medical-dental integration and pediatric oral health. A key quality measure for pediatric dental health is the Annual Dental Visit (ADV) measure and Dr. Hillier’s innovation has seen tremendous improvements in the number of young patients they are able to serve.
Dr. Hillier was sure to recognize the contribution of her team at locations across Cochise County:
“I would be remiss to not give credit when credit is due. Thank you to ALL of you for your efforts to get our integrated dental program to its current level of success. It takes teamwork, communication, commitment, and BELIEF that what we’re doing is making a difference. For reference, we were at 20% for this measure; thanks to all of you we are closer to 60% and climbing! I love my job largely in part because of the people I get to work with each day. This is not possible without your effort and patience.”
This new integrated approach is underway at locations in Sierra Vista and Douglas five days per week and has been a big hit with patients and their parents. Chiricahua clinics offer no- and low-cost healthcare and dental services on a sliding scale to all residents of Cochise County, with both mobile dental and medical clinics extending availability beyond the reach of the physical locations in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Douglas and Elfrida.
“Dr. Hillier has done an exceptional job leading our growing dental department with a focus on quality. Chiricahua and Cochise County are fortunate to have her talent.” – Dr. Jonathan Melk – CEO, Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.
