SIERRA VISTA — After an 18-month hiatus, Sierra Vista Community Chorus is back, delivering its gift of music for the community’s enjoyment.
Under the direction of Roger Bayes, the all-volunteer chorus celebrated its return on Dec. 3 with a Christmas concert that filled First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista with joyous songs of the season.
While the chorus has been ringing in the Christmas season for more than 20 years, in 2020 COVID forced the group to cancel its Christmas production and other shows for nearly 1 1/2 years. During that time, Sharon Keene, the group’s director of more than 20 years, died of cancer.
“Losing Sharon was devastating for all of us,” said Linda Gilbert, the group’s publicity chair and a 21-year member of the ensemble. “In order for the chorus to continue performing, which is what Sharon wanted, we needed to find a new director. When Roger Bayes agreed to take on that role, we were ecstatic.”
The Christmas program opened with “Why We Sing” as a tribute to Keene.
“One of the hallmarks of Sharon’s service is the singing of ‘Why We Sing’ at each concert,” Bayes said. “We opened the concert with this song and a tribute to Sharon.”
Following Keene’s tribute, the two-part concert dedicated its first half to a “Reason for the Season” theme, followed by “Joys of the Season” in the second half. The entire program featured a mix of classic and contemporary holiday favorites.
The program’s part one ended with a beautifully-performed duet of “O Holy Night” by Bayes and Fernando Garcia, one of the group’s tenors.
“I loved the entire production, but that ‘O Holy Night’ duet was absolutely magnificent,” said Matthew Connelley, a member of the audience. “This is the first time I’ve attended one of the community chorus concerts, and I’m extremely impressed with the entire production.”
Both Gilbert and Bayes heard similar comments from the audience. The production’s grand finale featured a surprise performance of Auld Lang Syne played on bagpipes by Brian Laidlaw.
“The concert was very well received,” Bayes said. “I received an overwhelming number of compliments, and all the comments were expressed with heartfelt praise and appreciation. That is very gratifying to me as a performer.”
While directing, Bayes brings tremendous energy to every selection, said Gilbert.
“We get pulled into his energy, and sing better than we even knew we could," adde Gilbert. "I can’t believe that our chorus was able to get someone as talented as Roger Bayes as our director. We are so lucky.”
Bayes shifts the credit to the ensemble’s success to its former director.
“I’m excited about directing this group,” he said. “Sharon Keene has left an enormous legacy with this group. She has fed into and instilled a love of singing that has kept many in our community together even during the separation caused by COVID. This is a great group and the organization is top notch. I get to have fun making music with a really great group of people.”
While looking back at the uncertainties the pandemic created for the group, Gilbert said there was no way of knowing whether the chorus would survive.
“Many people wanted to keep the chorus going, and it was Sharon’s dying wish that we continue performing,” she said. “We’re so grateful and blessed that Roger Bayes has taken the helm as director. I invite the community to come to our future concerts and celebrate the joy of music with us. Our chorus lives on in Sharon’s honor.”
About Roger Bayes:
Bayes received a bachelor of science in music education through Grand Canyon University and a masters of church music from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has been a minister of music for 50 years, of which 38 of those are at First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista, where he continues in that role today.
Bayes is founder of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, which he conducted for 20 years. He teaches voice, music and piano in his private studio and is a clinician for conducting, choral music and voice.
Bayes and the chorus resumed rehearsals in late August of this year.