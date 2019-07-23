PHOENIX — Archaeologist Chris Schrager was recently honored with the Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award, recognizing his leadership of many historical restoration projects throughout Southeastern Arizona over the past 25 years.
The awards ceremony, held in June, was the signature event of the 17th Annual Arizona Historic Preservation Conference in Prescott.
Policy Advisor Kaitlin Harrier from the Governor’s Office and State Historic Preservation Officer Kathryn Leonard presented the award to Schrager, who has shared his talents as an archaeologist, teacher, and brick mason with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tucson Field Office and Coronado National Forest (CNF) as a Service-First Historic Preservation Specialist.
Whether it’s securing much-needed grants or turning mud into adobe bricks, Schrager has played a critical role in ensuring the long-term stability of many BLM and Forest Service historic structures. These include the BLM’s Fairbank Mercantile and Schoolhouse and Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate. He led restoration of the CNF’s Kentucky Camp and Brown Canyon Ranch. His projects benefit communities through the adaptive reuse of historic buildings to host activities and events.
Schrager has fostered partnerships with nonprofits such as the Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF), Cienega Watershed Partnership, Friends of Kentucky Camp, Friends of the San Pedro River, and Friends of Brown Canyon Ranch, as well as schools, to involve these groups with each project.
For the BLM’s Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita, Schrager secured grant funding and led the million-dollar stabilization of the Empire Ranch House. He partnered with the ERF, which is committed to protecting, restoring and sustaining the ranch’s historical buildings and landscape as an outstanding western heritage and education center. The preservation will enhance ERF tours that educate students and the public about the ranch’s place in history.
An educator at heart, Schrager is known for using his projects to develop school programs that meet standards for math and science. He received the national “Windows on the Past” award in 2003 for “significant contributions to heritage preservation and public service,” the Governor’s Archaeology Advisory Committee Award in Public Archaeology in 2014, and a BLM Heritage Hero Award in 2018 for his dedication to developing preservation partnerships in public service.
Submitted by Diane Drobka, retired BLM Public Affairs Specialist