On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association held its 12th annual Christmas with a Cop event at the SV Walmart store.

Once the 137 kids arrived and were signed in, they enjoyed breakfast burritos, snacks and beverages before walking through the large static display filled with various police vehicles from several local and federal law enforcement agencies.

