On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association held its 12th annual Christmas with a Cop event at the SV Walmart store.
Once the 137 kids arrived and were signed in, they enjoyed breakfast burritos, snacks and beverages before walking through the large static display filled with various police vehicles from several local and federal law enforcement agencies.
As the officers and kids listened to Christmas music played by DJ-V and mingled, it was obvious everyone was eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa. A short time later and to everyone’s excitement, Santa arrived on an Air Evac helicopter. As Santa climbed out of the helicopter, he gave a big wave and boastful Ho-Ho-Ho to the crowd.
After getting their pictures with Santa, the kids were paired with officers and volunteers to begin their shopping extravaganza.
The kids were able to purchase toys, clothes, games and anything else they could think of. Once they were done shopping the kids picked up their photo with Santa and an additional toy provided by the local Toys for Tots.
Thank you to Walmart’s general manager, Jackie, and her staff for not only providing the venue in which to have this great event but also for all the resources they did not hesitate to provide to make a great time for the kids and adults who participated.
A big thank you to the following agencies and organizations that without their help, we could not make this event happen: Citizens Police Academy Associates, FOP Auxiliary, Border Patrol, Arizona Highway Patrol, Fort Huachuca, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Toys for Tots, Air Evac, Miss Sierra Vista, Sierra Vista Police Department and numerous civilian volunteers and financial contributors. Thanks, Bill Heiple, Christmas with a Cop chairman.
Submitted by the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association
