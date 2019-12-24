SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to decorating for Christmas, Helen Manring has taken the season’s razzle-dazzle to a whole new level.
Her name is synonymous with anything Christmas, especially when it comes to decorating trees.
There are times when the Manring home is filled with 12 exquisitely decorated trees, each one bearing a different theme.
Decorating starts around Halloween, and with the help of her husband, Gene, Helen moves from one room to the next as she puts an artistic flair on each of her creations.
“Gene and I are downsizing this year, so we’ve only put up six trees,” said Helen, while pointing to one of her personal favorites, dubbed the ‘Santa Tree’. “We typically have between eight and 12 trees throughout the house, but we’ve given some of them to our sons, and some are stored in our Christmas shed.”
Prominently situated in the front window of their home, visitors are immediately greeted with the Santa Tree’s rich red and gold colors when they walk through the front door.
“This is one of my first trees,” said Helen, who started decorating elaborate themed trees when the annual Festival of Trees got its start in the Mall at Sierra Vista around 20 years ago.
“At that time, the festival was a Hospital Foundation fundraiser and I decorated the 9-foot raffle tree for the festival,” she said. “That event put the bug in me and I’ve been tree crazy ever since.”
It’s the “Cabin in the Woods” tree that adorns the Manring formal dining room. Decorated with an assortment of realistic-looking birds, including owls, quail, pheasants and cardinals, the tree’s branches also support snow-crusted wood cabins that sparkle and glitter with ice. Its woodsy theme and quiet elegance create another one of Helen’s show stoppers.
“About 10 women came through my house to see the trees, and they raved about this tree,” she said. “They really liked its natural look.”
Decorated with one-of-a kind elves created by artist Mark Roberts, the Elf Tree is in the family room.
“This tree is my personal favorite,” Helen said. “The elves are signed by Mark Roberts and are numbered and registered. I would like to collect an elf for each one of the ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ but I only have five of the 12. I love my elves. I talk to them and they make me smile.”
The “Snowman Tree” sits in the Arizona room, the “Music Tree” dominates the dining area and a tree filled with flowers, berries and old-time jesters is in one of the bedrooms.
In addition to trees, the 3,400 square-foot home is adorned with Christmas wreaths, beautifully displayed floral runners with candles, knick-knacks, and tables with centerpieces.
“Helen has an amazing eye for decorating,” said Gene, who had a special shed built on their property to hold his wife’s vast Christmas collection. “She used to decorate for the Windemere Hotel every year, and she now has five trees at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. Decorating Christmas trees is Helen’s passion, and she’s very good at it.”
When it’s time to take the trees down, each ornament is removed and individually wrapped. The trees are stored in their original boxes, then hauled to the specially built Christmas shed.
But that doesn’t happen right away.
“I leave the trees up until Gene goes crazy,” Helen laughed. “I love looking at them, so I leave them up as long as I can.”
Gene just smiles.
“Helen is incredibly talented and does a beautiful job of decorating our home every Christmas,” he said. “When it comes to decorating trees, she gives Christmas an elegant touch.”