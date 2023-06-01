The Ciba Climbing Team is wrapping up a successful season by sending one athlete, Evangeline Moreno, to divisionals on June 3rd at Alta climbing gym in Phoenix. If she competes well at divisionals, Moreno will be invited to compete at nationals this summer.
Malcolm Whitehead also scored in the top 10 for his age range at regionals, but will not be progressing to divisionaly because USA Climbing doesn’t host divisionals for his age range. Coach, Angel Mangual, was incredibly proud of his team. He said that all six athletes made it to regionals for either bouldering or sport climbing this year. Evangeline Morena, Malcolm Whitehead and Ashlyn Hayes all competed at regionals in San Diego on May 13th.
Mangual said that one of the things that makes competitions fun is the fact that they’re competing against much larger teams from bigger cities within the region. Coach Brett Thompson said that it can be hard for the kids to see where they are compared to others because they are coming from a small town.
“They’re way stronger than they think they are and some of them are prime to start crushing really soon,” said Thompson.
Thompson told the Herald/Review that Evangeline, Ashlyn and Kysen McNeely have all been competing on the team since it started and have a lot of untapped potential. He said that one of the coolest things about coaching has been seeing these young climbers develop over the years.
Moreno has been climbing since she was only two years old. Her dad, Mangual, said that she just followed him around a climbing gym in Phoenix one day and really wanted to climb. She competed in her first competition when she was only five years old.
She told the Herald/Review that she initially didn’t think she was going to make it to divisionals. When she arrived at regionals in San Diego, she was very nervous and found the walls at Mesa Rim to be very intimidating because of the length of the climbs.
“We’re only going to see these routes once in our life, so you just have to go for it,” said Moreno.
The USA Climbing youth climbing season is split into two categories- bouldering in the fall and sport climbing in the spring. Sport climbing season presents a unique set of training challenges for the Ciba team because Ciba is a bouldering gym.
Thompson said that the team does a lot of exposure training to prepare for ropes season and get used to climbing at greater heights on ropes. The team also does endurance training by linking bouldering problems in the gym and climbing non-stop for 10 minutes with only two minute breaks in between sets. Mangual said this helps prepare them for the added endurance requirements of sport climbing.
On Fridays, the team tries to drive to Tucson to train on ropes at Rocks and Ropes climbing gym. They also take trips outside to local climbing locations like the Farmhouse between Sointa and Sierra Vista.
The USA Climbing season can be challenging because of the travel it demands. To qualify for competitions, the team must compete all around its region in locations like Tucson, Phoenix and San Diego.
On Wednesday, the team had their last official practice of the season and it was mostly fun and games. The climbers got to challenge each other by each adding a move to a climb in a game called “add ons.”
They didn’t hold back and created some really challenging moves, even using the top of the wall to hold onto at times. Throughout the practice they told each other things like “make it hard” and “fly like a frog.”
Ciba climbing has three different teams. The A team is also known as the competition team. The B team is the intermediate team that provides weekly training for those wishing to compete in the future. And then there is the climbing club which meets weekly to climb for fun.
Ciba will host tryouts for its competition team and begin practices again for all three teams in August.
