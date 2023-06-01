The Ciba Climbing Team is wrapping up a successful season by sending one athlete, Evangeline Moreno, to divisionals on June 3rd at Alta climbing gym in Phoenix. If she competes well at divisionals, Moreno will be invited to compete at nationals this summer. 

Malcolm Whitehead also scored in the top 10 for his age range at regionals, but will not be progressing to divisionaly because USA Climbing doesn’t host divisionals for his age range. Coach, Angel Mangual, was incredibly proud of his team. He said that all six athletes made it to regionals for either bouldering or sport climbing this year. Evangeline Morena, Malcolm Whitehead and Ashlyn Hayes all competed at regionals in San Diego on May 13th. 

