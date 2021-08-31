SIERRA VISTA – Cindy Stevens is a familiar face for patients and staff.
For more than 33 years Stevens, has worked the floors and greeted the newest community members as a nurse on Canyon Vista Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit.
“Last week I was taking care of a patient, and the mom asked if I had worked here a long time," Stevens said. "I told her ‘yes,’ and she said that I helped deliver her daughter who was my patient, and now she's having her own baby. It’s the full circle of life. Now I’m taking care of the babies of the babies I delivered.”
Becoming a nurse meant following in the footsteps of the person that meant the most to her. After 38 years in the profession, Cindy Stevens can say she’s made her patients, her community and — most importantly — her mother proud.
“My mom was a nurse, and she was a huge inspiration to me,” Stevens said. “I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”
Stevens began her nursing career in Tucson before moving to northern Illinois. After five years away, she returned home and to a hospital that would later become her second family.
“Cindy has been a pillar of our unit for almost three decades,” Director of Labor and Delivery Dana Albalate said. “She has delivered countless babies and then delivered babies for those babies. She has touched so many lives in our community. Not only as a nurse but as a leader, teacher, mentor, colleague and dear friend.
“She has boundless energy and a deep love for Labor and Delivery. She has impacted the lives of every patient, family member, nurse, technician and provider who has every walked through the doors of Women and Children’s Services. Cindy may be retiring, but her legacy will go on in the work and passion she has inspired in generations of nurses.”
Stevens, 60, will retire as the unit's clinical nurse leader. Being a part of a joyous occasion for a family is what she liked best about being on the labor and delivery unit.
“It’s a miracle every time (a baby is born),” she said. “It’s one of the happiest times of (those parent’s) lives, and you get to be a part of that.”
Stevens hasn’t just had an impact on her patients, but on her coworkers as well.
“She has a unique ability to bring the best out of co-workers, and she is not afraid to ask ‘why’ when needed,” Stevens’ friend, Sharon Gaspardo, said. “She is truly one of the smartest people I have ever known.
“She has the ability to translate book knowledge to practice, and she is more than willing to share that knowledge with anyone. Doctors, midwives and staff all respect Cindy and often ask her opinion, with their full trust. Cindy gives so much of herself and demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, team work and work ethic”.
Although she is leaving, her friends find comfort that she’s close by.
“I will miss her terribly, but I know she needs to be with her family away from the chaos of today’s nursing,” Stevens’ friend and coworker, Yssa Encinas, said. “I will need to get used to being without her. I wish her the best in her retirement, hope she relaxes, and enjoys life. I am comforted to know she is only a text message or phone call away.”
Submitted by Alexis Ramanjulu, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Canyon Vista Medical Center