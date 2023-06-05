BISBEE — Those curious about the improvements made on the Naco, Mexico wastewater treatment plant will get to hear an update from the International Boundary and Water Commission’s Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum on Thursday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Tubac Community Center at 50 Bridge Road.
According to a press release, the event will focus on important topics, including the current situation of the Naco wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant. Andrés Rangel, Associate Director at North American Development Bank, will report on the current situation wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant as well as the status of efforts to address this situation.
He will also discuss the expected reduction in wastewater that currently flows from Mexico into the United States due to the expansion of the Los Alisos wastewater treatment plant in Nogales, Mexi., and other upcoming projects south of the border, including the biological assessment of potential impacts to the Santa Cruz River from the proposed expansion of the plant.
The citizens forum promotes the exchange of information between the IBWC and communities along the border, like Cochise, Santa Cruz and Pima counties.
To join online, go to the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum page
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone