BISBEE — Those curious about the improvements made on the Naco, Mexico wastewater treatment plant will get to hear an update from the International Boundary and Water Commission’s Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum on Thursday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Tubac Community Center at 50 Bridge Road.

According to a press release, the event will focus on important topics, including the current situation of the Naco wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant. Andrés Rangel, Associate Director at North American Development Bank, will report on the current situation wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant as well as the status of efforts to address this situation.

