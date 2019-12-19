Most city facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all city facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays.
All City facilities will also be closed on Wednesday, Jan.1, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Trash pickups will be unaffected by the holidays. However, no special pickups will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 25, or Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Vista Transit will be closed and bus service will be unavailable on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Vista Transit will offer its Red Route running in town on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 28, but there will be no Brown Route serving Fort Huachuca those days.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, City of Sierra Vista public information officer