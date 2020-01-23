SIERRA VISTA — A mobile home park that has fallen into disrepair will soon receive a major facelift that will bring new affordable housing to the area and an improved look to a portion of Buffalo Soldier Trail.
The Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park will keep its moniker, but the development’s new owner — Good Living Ventures — plans to bring in 10 new manufactured houses by the end of the month that will give the dour-looking, 40-acre park at 700 S. Carmichael Ave. a more upscale demeanor.
“The previous owner let it fall into terrible disrepair,” Good Living Ventures official Ben Braband told the City Council Thursday.
Braband told the panel that the revitalization plan also includes remodeling 14 mobile homes into manufactured houses and eliminating 12 mobile homes that are “too far gone.”
The new manufactured homes that are expected to arrive at the park by the end of the month, are two- and three-bedroom, two-bath residences that will sell for $50,000, Braband said. The residences can be rented, as well. They will be landscaped with low-water use plants and desert stone.
The 14 houses that will be remodeled will sell for $15,000 and also will include two- and three-bedroom options with two bathrooms, Braband said. Individuals who buy their own manufactured home will rent the land from the Denver-based company.
People who already own a manufactured house will be welcome to move to the park and rent a space; however, the residence must be up to par with the new and remodeled units, Braband said.
“We don’t want someone with a nice or remodeled home have someone come in next to them with an eyesore,” he said. “We do not discriminate on age, but we do discriminate on condition.”
There are currently 15 people living at the park, but no one will be displaced, said city Community Development Director Matt McLachlan.
As part of the planned upgrade, Good Living Ventures will also build a seven-foot-wide public sidewalk easement along Carmichael, Braband said. The park is bordered by Carmichael Avenue and Buffalo Soldier Trail.
City council members, who voted unanimously for the new development, thanked Braband for improving the mobile home park and the overall look of the area.