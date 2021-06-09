SIERRA VISTA — The City Council has reached consensus on an applicant to fill the vacant seat left by departing councilwoman Sarah Pacheco.
Late Tuesday afternoon, council members agreed that they would appoint Mark A. Rodriguez to take Pacheco's place.
The 43-year-old Rodriguez works for a contractor on Fort Huachuca and, according to his Linkedin profile, he is a Noncommissioned Officer Academy Senior Trainer with ORSA Technologies LLC.
Rodriguez could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, but city officials said he would be appointed on Thursday night during the regular City Council meeting. His appointment expires in December 2022.
After that Rodriguez — if he's interested in staying on the panel — would have to run for a seat on the City Council in the next election.
Rodriguez was one of four applicants who were interviewed by council members on Monday and Tuesday. Initially there were 22 people who wanted Pacheco's seat. Pacheco had to resign last month because she moved to Hereford. She served for 2½ years.
After the city received letters of interest from the 22 applicants, council members, in an executive session, were tasked with paring down the list.
In general, applicants are chosen based on the information they include in their letters of interest, pretty much like a job resume, Mayor Rick Mueller said last week. Four of the 22 fit the bill and those four were questioned individually in executive sessions.
By law, actions taken in an executive session cannot be divulged to the public, so it's not clear why Rodriguez was chosen over the three other applicants who made the cut. The other three applicants were Jessica Kunkel, Daman Malone and Kevin Weston.
The City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday, at Sierra Vista City Hall.