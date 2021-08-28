If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department will conduct weekly controlled burns at the Compost Facility each Wednesday starting next week, requiring the closure of the facility to the public on these days.
Stockpiles of green waste at the facility grew significantly while equipment needed to process the materials into compost was down for repairs. These stockpiles will be reduced in the weekly burns, which will be conducted until further notice.
The burns will start in the mornings and last until about noon each day. The precise schedule will depend on weather conditions. The City will post updates on Facebook and Twitter when burns are conducted. The Compost Facility is located at 7201 Highway 90 and the burns will produce smoke on the east side of Sierra Vista that will be seen from several miles away.
The Compost Facility will continue to accept green waste and high-quality compost will still be available for purchase during regular hours. City refuse customers can drop off green waste at no charge or schedule free Green Waste pickups on Wednesdays by calling (520) 458-7530 by 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to the pickup date. People who are not City refuse customers can drop off green waste for $15 per pickup truck load and $2 for each additional cubic yard.
Compost is sold for $25 per cubic yard and mulch is available for $10 per cubic yard. Payments can be made by cash or check only.
The Compost Facility is typically open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday but will be closed on Wednesdays when burns are conducted. To reach the Compost Facility, call (520) 452-7072.
Fort resumes pile burns Aug. 30Fort Huachuca will resume burning slash piles on Aug. 30 in Garden Canyon.
On Aug. 31, Fort Huachuca will burn one big slash pile in between Irwin, Winrow and Squier roads, which is an accumulation of slash from previous fall and spring cleanups in the cantonment. There will also be four small piles burned on the corner of Squier and Irwin.
Ignitions will start around 9 a.m., to mitigate impact on traffic. The smoke should lift quickly and cause minimal impacts to the cantonment and roads.