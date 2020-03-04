SIERRA VISTA — Once again, the public came through and told city officials, engineers and planners what they’d like to see in a new, improved and more entertaining West End.
In two open house sessions Wednesday at the Sierra Suites on Fry Boulevard, young and old alike were able to see the results of how the public voted in November 2019. That’s when city officials first invited people to weigh in on what they wanted to see done in the West End once the city launches the West Fry Boulevard/North Garden Avenue Improvement Project, slated to begin construction in early 2021.
There were several displays set up in a room just off the inn’s lobby giving the public — about 100 people showed up for both open houses — a glimpse of the West End’s revamped future. Designers with the EPS Group were on hand to explain the renderings.
“I like the walkability idea of the West End, the pedestrian and the biking, said 62-year-old West End resident Kathy Buonocore. “I ride bikes and I’d like to have a comfortable way to ride up and down the West End.”
“I think this could bring something to the West end that we’ve been missing for a while. I’m excited about the possibilities,” Buonocore added.
City officials have said the project is fully funded by federal and state dollars, awarded to Sierra Vista specifically for the improvement of West Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue. The design phase of the project is expected to cost $400,000; about $2.35 million has been budgeted for the construction phase.
Since 2013, when the city launched the “Dream Your City” project, which sought public input for the Vista 2030: General Plan, residents have expressed the desire for a downtown area where they could walk to cafes, shops and entertainment.
The massive endeavor includes the redesign of a section of West Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue using a “complete streets” approach.
That means building a thoroughfare that is user-friendly to motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. A complete street also incorporates public-friendly amenities — benches, gathering areas and lighting — that will enhance the business district, city officials said.
According to the city’s website, Sierra vista officials, in conjunction with the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization, is responsible for overseeing all phases of the project. The city has retained EPS Group, an engineering and design firm that specializes in streetscape renovation projects, and the Gordley Group, a communications firm that specializes in public communications for construction projects.
The improvement area is West Fry Boulevard, from North Garden Avenue to Seventh Street, and parts of North Garden Avenue. The current phase one will impact a small portion of North Garden Avenue and West Fry Boulevard from North Garden Avenue to Carmichael Avenue, city officials said.
Sierra Vista resident Nicole Justiniano, 28, who moved back here after living in Phoenix, said she always wanted to see more for her town and feels something is finally coming to fruition. She said she likes the concepts she saw Wednesday because they make the West End seem more accessible.
Fellow resident Michelle Wilson, who moved to the city in 2004, said she too is excited about having a place where people can go and eat outside at a cafe and then have something else to do in the same area. Wilson, 44, said she and her husband have commented that they go out to dinner in the area, but afterward there’s nothing else to do.
“It will be a neat concept to be able to eat somewhere and then walk somewhere else and maybe listen to a band,” said Wilson, who was accompanied by her daughters Emma, 11 and Eden 14. “I like the idea that soldiers and our military will have a nice community that they can come into and not have to travel so far to go somewhere from the base. Most of them don’t have transportation.”
Her daughters opined, as well.
“I think it’s going to be cool how it turns out,” Emma Wilson said.
Her older sister Eden Wilson said a change is needed: “I think it needs to be a little bit more modern — it looks kind of old right now.”
Following Wednesday’s open houses, two design concepts will move forward for the city council’s consideration. The first phase will affect Fry Boulevard between North Garden Avenue and South Carmichael Avenue, the city’s website shows.
City spokesman Adam Curtis said while Wednesday’s gatherings are the last ones, the public will still be able to voice their opinions online.
“This week we will update the www.sierravistaaz.gov/fryforward/ webpage with what was presented today and residents will be able to provide input or ask questions using an online form at the bottom of that page,” Curtis said in an email.
“Following council approval of a design concept, there will be further opportunities for public input online as the project team fleshes out the finer details of the design.”