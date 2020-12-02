SIERRA VISTA — Residents are invited to stop by Veterans Memorial Park anytime between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday for the City’s Drive-Thru Holiday Lights and Santa Visit at Veterans Memorial Park.
A socially distanced spin on the City’s annual tree lighting, this free drive-thru event offers residents the chance to enjoy some familiar holiday magic. The City’s elves will offer free cookies and take-home packets of cocoa, while children can play games from inside their vehicles, all to the tune of holiday music. And don’t forget to drop off your letters to the North Pole. Santa will be there too, so children can still see and wave to him before heading home, even if they must wait until next year to sit on his lap.
“Seeing the Old World Santas and the holiday lights in the park each year has become a hallmark of the holiday season for many Sierra Vista families,” Director of Leisure & Library Services Laura Wilson says. “We feel it’s especially important to continue this tradition to bring joy and comfort amid a difficult year.”
The Drive-Thru Holiday Lights and Santa Visit is sponsored by Liberty Utilities and Best Western Plus.
Old World Santa ornaments on sale
Attendees can purchase this year’s limited-edition Old World Santa ornaments for $10 each (cash only) at the event, while supplies last. The Cookie Break Santa and All American Santa are featured this year. Proceeds support maintenance of the Old World Santas. Residents can also vote on their favorite Santa to be featured as an ornament next year.
To vote, or to reserve ornaments, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/Santas. Reserved ornaments can either be paid for with a credit/debit card and picked up at City Hall or be picked up and paid for at the event (cash only). For assistance, call (520) 458-3315.
