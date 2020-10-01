SIERRA VISTA— Sierra Vista and the surrounding area has long been acclaimed as the “hummingbird capital” of the state, according to the City of Sierra Vista’s website. Within the surrounding nature preserves of the area, predominately Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the San Pedro House, more than 15 species of hummingbirds have been spotted annually in the area out of the 26 total reported species in North America.
While the diversity of hummingbirds in the Sierra Vista area is substantial, the city hasn’t been officially given the title by the state. This is a status that the Sierra Vista City Council hopes to change by passing a resolution for the city to be formally assigned the title and a request to state representatives Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt to pass this resolution at the state Legislature.
“Many people already think of Sierra Vista as ‘The Hummingbird Capital of the United States.’ Making the moniker official will help elevate the uniqueness of our area to those who aren’t familiar with either Sierra Vista or its nickname,” says city marketing and communications manager Judy Hector.
Leading the way is city council member Gwen Calhoun, a Sierra Vista resident since 1971. For as long as Calhoun has lived in the Sierra Vista area, she recalls the city’s nickname being affectionately used by locals.
While the moniker has been used to describe the area for some time, Calhoun wanted to make that title official to highlight the area’s hosting of a variety of hummingbird species.
“It locks us in the books officially. It’s who we are,” said Calhoun about the title. State Representative Gail Griffin says the title originally was bestowed on the area through the Ramsey Canyon Nature Preserve, which has reported 14 to 15 species of hummingbirds.
The process of ratifying this moniker begins at the local level. Calhoun said that the city clerk will develop a formal proclamation to present to the city council to vote on. Once approved, council member Carolyn Umphrey will take the proposal to Griffin to present at the Legislature for ratification.
In addition to the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, the San Pedro House provides a sanctuary for 10 species of hummingbirds, according to information on the city’s website. The Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory has been continuously conducting a study of the hummingbirds on the migratory route alongside the San Pedro River.
During the spring and fall migrations, the San Pedro House hosts the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory’s annual hummingbird banding event. During the event, the public gets an up-close look at these birds while they’re measured, weighed, banded and released by volunteers and staff at the observatory.
Calhoun said one of the motives for getting this title ratified is that, “It could increase tourism and serve as a major bonding in the community.” Calhoun also noted how marketing for the Sierra Vista area could be enhanced with the city’s new hummingbird logo.
Calhoun also suggested the idea of an annual hummingbird festival, but this event is still in the works. To get the public involved, Calhoun encourages people to learn more about hummingbirds and to maintain their hummingbird feeders regularly, especially with this year’s drought.
Another layer of significance to the title is the completion of the hummingbird mural on the water tower at Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive during the stay-at-home order.
When the order was enacted in mid-March, Hector mentioned how hummingbirds became a “symbol of hope” for the Sierra Vista community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The tower is an eye-catching, larger-than-life depiction of our extraordinary skies — as well as our community’s adaptability and agility, like the birds themselves,” Hector said.
In the end, establishing Sierra Vista as the “hummingbird capital” is about recognizing and celebrating the diversity of hummingbirds, landscape and community as a whole.
Calhoun said, “We’ve been the hummingbird capital for so long and it would be so nice to make it official. One of the things that makes our skies so extraordinary is our hummingbirds.”