Sierra Vista — Starting Monday, Sierra Vista residents can now enter a photo or video with a caption sharing how they have breathed new life into their blue recycling bins for a chance to win prizes.
To participate, residents can enter a photo or video (up to 1-minute long) with a caption describing how they upcycled their blue bin, in whole or in part, or how they are using it for a new purpose without alterations. Residents have until September 13 to submit entries either by using the hashtag #RenewYourBlue (Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram profiles must be public), using the online entry form at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/RenewYourBlue, or by emailing RenewYourBlue@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Then everyone will have a chance to determine the winners from September 16 through 22 by voting for their favorite entries once per day in an online gallery, which will be featured at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/RenewYourBlue and on the City of Sierra Vista Facebook page. The top three vote-getters will earn prizes, including a grand prize $250 gift card provided by Ace Hardware.
The bins became the property of City of Sierra Vista refuse customers on July 1 when the City’s new recycling drop-off center replaced the curbside recycling program that used the blue bins. While residents may request that the City take back their blue bins, which will be picked up at no charge, residents are encouraged to find new uses for them. The bins may not be used for trash pickups or yard waste pickups.
“As we adapt to global changes in the recycling market, the City of Sierra Vista wants to encourage residents to not only continue recycling by using our drop-off center but also to think about other ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle,” City Public Information Officer Adam Curtis says. “We want our residents to know the City is not giving up on recycling and we hope this contest helps inspire them to employ the three Rs at home too.”
Participation in this contest is subject to the official rules, which are available at the bottom of the entry form at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/RenewYourBlue and at City Hall. For more information, contact City Public Information Officer Adam Curtis at (520) 439-2210 or Adam.Curtis@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
How to enter
Through Sept. 13, Sierra Vista residents can enter one of three ways:
By using the hashtag #RenewYourBlue on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter (profile must be set to public).
By filling out the entry form available on the “City of Sierra Vista” Facebook page or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov/RenewYourBlue.
By emailing RenewYourBlue@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
What you can win
1st Place — $250 gift card provided by Ace Hardware.
2nd Place — A free 2 month membership at a gym of choice or personal exercise equipment up to $150 in value provided by Rainey Pain & Performance.
3rd Place — Two $15 gift certificates and two reusable cold beverage tumblers provided by Broxton’s Coffee.
City of Sierra Vista Recycling Center
The City’s recycling drop-off center is now open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 7201 E. Hwy 90 and anyone, regardless of where they live, can drop off recyclables free of charge.
Accepted materials are: corrugated cardboard, glass bottles and jars, steel and aluminum cans, and plastics #1 and #2.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis