SIERRA VISTA — More than 150 civic leaders and educators filled the Cochise College Student Union early Tuesday morning to hear the city of Sierra Vista officials tell of their breakout accomplishments at the 13th annual Spotlight Breakfast.
Gauging by the applause that echoed through the room after hearing city leaders present what is essentially a state of the city address, the city's report card received high marks.
It was also a time for hobnobbing with friends and colleagues at the annual breakfast that returned last year after it had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
From the completion of Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex to a series of cost-saving projects bundled under its energy performance contract with Schneider Electric Company that has helped reshape the face of Sierra Vista, Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough and Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Laura Wilson told the audience how the projects have ushered in “smart city” changes.
“We not only have 4,000 LED lights across Sierra Vista, we’ve seen a substantial financial benefit (from it)," Yarbrough said.
So, too, has installing energy-saving solar panels on covered city parking structures — as well as the Cove and the new roof of City Hall — which have been a positive community investment without placing any burden on taxpayers. Yarbrough said the city’s new smart irrigation system, EV chargers at the library and behind-the-scenes improvements at the Cove have been “great upgrades.”
“It saved $1.6 million a year, and the smart irrigation will save us four million gallons of water a year,” she added. “Combined with the Cove upgrades, it’s going to save a total of six million gallons a year.”
But it was the more visible sports complex along a stretch of Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway that took 10 months to complete unveiled June 28, which Wilson described as “a crown jewel in the middle of town,” that won the bulk of her presentation.
“It’s incredible what potential it’s going to provide,” she said. “We’re going to see some great things there. Already, it’s showing how active this community is. There are literally thousands of people using it, and we’re seeing how vibrant our community is.
“We’re going to have high-level sports activities coming here. We’re very excited about this.”
It’s not just the sports facility that is bringing visitors to Sierra Vista. Wilson said data has shown events like Octoberfest and December's festivities at Veterans Memorial Parks have drawn more than 27,000 and 35,000 visitors, respectively.
“Those are pretty significant numbers,” she said.
Wilson also told the audience that the city's vision this year includes renovating West End parks.
“We want to create more awareness of our park system for people to have better places for gathering,” she added. “We plan to redevelop Soldier Creek Park (near Garden Avenue) and begin landscaping for Fab Avenue Park next year.”
Highlighting that small ideas can turn into big things, City Manager Chuck Patucek talked about new business developments in the works, how to impact population growth and economic challenges stretching into the city’s future.
“Our population is now at 38,281, and its projected growth by 2040 is 49,601,” he said. “It’s not a very robust projection. It’s a challenge for us now, especially with economic development. New businesses like Freddy’s (Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) and Popeye’s that have site plan approvals haven’t picked up their building permits because of inflation and high interest rates right now.”
While the city is currently working on its 2040 General Plan as required by state law to be developed every 10 years, Potucek urged the community to become involved in giving input.
“Who knows?" he posited. "Maybe one of your small ideas will become something big."
Another challenge Potucek highlighted is making Sierra Vista a more attractive destination for permanent residents.
“In 2012, the city had 167 new residential permits, and that’s declined somewhat,” he said. “Last year we had 77. So how do we make this the best place to live so people will flock to Sierra Vista? We have an abundance of jobs, especially great technical jobs at Fort Huachuca. Yes, we have the jobs, but people really have to want to come here.”
Potucek pointed out that results from new large-scale business operations that have opened up on Garden Avenue have been a big plus to the West End area.
“Some 80 new jobs were created at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office special ops center, Tombstone Brewery and Cochise Dental have opened and UA’s CAST has just purchased a large building for its move to the West End,” said Potucek. “This is what we want to see. It helps with revitalizing that area.”
Potucek said a barrier to further progress is the West Fry Boulevard strip malls.
“They’re older and many are owned by out-of-town property owners who don’t want to make any upgrades to them,” he added.
Potucek lauded several partnerships the city has undertaken with Cochise College, citing its most recent $4.5 million, state-of-the-art driving track on 4.88 acres for its First Responder’s Academy that was unveiled July 31.
“We started out with a police academy at the college so we can home-grow our own,” he said. “We no longer have to train our law officers in Tucson at a high cost. And now a firearms training complex is coming."
Potucek said he expects the complex to become a premier training destination for public safety and law enforcement agencies from across the country.
He also highlighted vast improvements in the SouthEast Arizona Command dispatch center as well as Team Huachuca’s Strategic Plan.
“SEACOM was down to a critical stage of about five dispatchers during the Covid period,” Potucek said. “No one wanted to be a dispatcher. That’s totally turned around, and we almost have all of Cochise County now under SEACOM.”
On sustaining growth and modernization through the fort’s strategic plan, Potucek pointed out that the base plays a vital role in Sierra Vista’s economic life.
“This is a strong part of our economic base, and we want to keep the fort viable,” he said. “We work well with our partners at Fort Huachuca.”
Potucek also touched on the fort's 203-acre airfield that is already in the planning stage for a major upgrade.
“It has an untapped potential,” he said. “We’re very excited about that.”