spotlight 1

Eva Dickerson enjoys her time with Sierra Vista Police Department Corp. Scott Borgstadt during Tuesday’s annual Spotlight Breakfast held at Cochise College.

SIERRA VISTA — More than 150 civic leaders and educators filled the Cochise College Student Union early Tuesday morning to hear the city of Sierra Vista officials tell of their breakout accomplishments at the 13th annual Spotlight Breakfast.

Gauging by the applause that echoed through the room after hearing city leaders present what is essentially a state of the city address, the city's report card received high marks.

spotlight 2

Mayor Clea McCaa and Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough interact Tuesday at the Spotlight Breakfast in Sierra Vista.
spotlight 3

Jane Strain greets Fort Huachuca’s Col. John Ives at Tuesday’s breakfast at Cochise College.
spotlight 4

Sierra Vista Police Department Deputy Chief Lawrence Boutte mingles during Tuesday’s annual breakfast.
spotlight 5

City Council Member William Benning chats with a Spotlight Breakfast attendee.
spotlight 6

Major Gen. Christopher Eubank is on hand at the Spotlight Breakfast Tuesday.
spotlight 7

Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes speaks with former SVUSD Superintendent Kriss Hagerl.
spotlight 8

SSVEC Vice President of Marketing Marcus Harston, left, and Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista Founding President Joe Craps chat.

