The City of Sierra Vista will host two public open house meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to introduce an improvement project on Fry Boulevard in the City’s historic West End District.
Both meetings will be held at the Sierra Suites Hotel, 391 E. Fry Blvd., in Sierra Vista. The first meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can drop in at anytime during the meetings.
The city is working to redesign the section of West Fry Boulevard between South Carmichael Avenue and North Garden Street using the “Complete Streets” approach. This approach will make the section of road one that accommodates bicycles and pedestrians in addition to automobiles and provides public-friendly amenities to enhance the business district Project team members will share introductory ideas for improving the area and ask the public to share their thoughts about potential design elements intended to revitalize the West End District. Representatives of the city and planning team will be on hand to share information about the improvement project, answer questions, and take public comments that will be considered in the final design of this redevelopment effort.
— Submitted by Adam Curtis, City of Sierra Vista Public Information Officer