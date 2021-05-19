SIERRA VISTA — On Thursday, May 20, at 8 a.m., the Sierra Vista City Clerk will begin accepting letters of interest from community members who wish to fill the seat left open by Council Member Sarah Pacheco, who submitted her formal resignation effective Wednesday, May 19.
Pacheco resigned because she is moving outside the City limits. Qualified City electors may apply to fill the remainder of her term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Letters of interest and any supporting materials must be submitted to City Clerk Jill Adams at Sierra Vista City Hall, 1011 N. Coronado Drive, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Applications may be submitted via email to Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAZ.gov or delivered personally to City Hall.
The letters must contain the following information:
• The applicant’s name, address, and telephone number
• A statement of what the applicant considers to be their qualifications for serving on the City Council
• Reasons why the applicant would like to serve on the City Council
• A notarized statement attesting that they are a qualified elector of the City and have lived in the City continuously for a one-year period prior to the date of the application
The City Council will review the applications, conduct interviews as needed, and appoint one of the applicants to fill Pacheco’s seat.
For more information or assistance, contact City Clerk Jill Adams at (520) 439-2145 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista