Benson — Classic Cars Off Main, a car show organized by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, is holding its annual fall car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Lions Park.

In addition to “Best in Show'' and “People’s Choice,” six awards will be presented in different classes, to include pre-1970 cars, post-1970 cars, imports, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods.

