SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is bringing the holiday cheer with their new “Christmas Review” show on Dec. 17, 18, and 19.
The Herald/Review sat down with co-director Dave Dahl to talk about some of the inspiration behind this year’s holiday production.
Herald/Review: What can folks expect to see for this year’s “Christmas Revue” show?
Dave Dahl: It starts with a tech rehearsal. The stage manager comes out and warns everyone that we are in hour eight of a 10-of-12 rehearsal — which means professionally, that you do one 10-hour rehearsal with two two-hour breaks — it’s sort of the first tech. And they are preparing a production of a “Christmas Carol.”
It doesn’t stay a “Christmas Carol,” ‘cause the actors stage a revolt and start doing a show of their own where they bring up songs and themes Christmas poems like (Christina) Rossetti’s “Love Came Down at Christmas,” or I think it’s (Henry) Longfellow’s “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” ...
It’s a variation of scenes (and) songs that celebrate Christmas. You’ll see scenes from “A Christmas Story,” we also found a really good short play talking about the 1914 Christmas truce — which was a very unique event in history. It was in the early years of the first world war, and everyone was expecting it to be over very, very quickly. And it wasn’t until December of 1914 that they realized that it is a lot more serious and it’s going to take a lot more time.
But suddenly, the Germans and the English at Christmas Eve held a truce and sang carols to each other and exchanged gifts. It was one of these rare moments in history where both sides took a step back around a holiday they both shared ... So, there’s a lot of variety to this, and a lot of love of theatre has gone into this.
HR: Why did you choose to perform a variety-styled show over a traditional play?
DD: Honestly, it seemed like there was more to choose from, and as the theatre grows in Sierra Vista, we might do more Christmas-based plays. There’s one that I really want to do here that Arizona Theatre Company is doing this year — so, we couldn’t get the rights to it. It’s a Jane Austen-styled play by Lauren Gunderson called “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” But we want to give a chance to grow into that.
So, it’s possible that over the next few years as the audience grows and as the theatre grows, we might be doing more shows like that — significant shows based around Christmas. But for now it just seems that while we’re growing and learning, that this seemed like a great way of approaching it.
The cast covers a wide age range, and we also use quite a few members of the Sierra Vista Community Theatre’s Youth Theatre in this one. So, there’s always this chance to grow and learn. Community theatre, you know, for all the perceptions about it, is one of the best places to gain practical experience and practical knowledge. There’s so much positive to it. I think Sierra Vista has needed this for a while now, and I’m glad this organization is here.
HR: Why did you want to feature the 1914 Christmas truce?
DD: Sierra Vista is built around — by in large — a military community. There are a lot of people that are employed by or work for (Fort Huachuca) ... But this is a powerful, beautiful story and most people don’t know it or they think they know just a little piece of it.
Everyone thinks that they know the story that both German and English soldiers sang “Silent Night” to each other, but there is more to it than that. They actually had football (soccer) matches that day, they actually exchanged items, and many of the Germans spoke English and they traded information and favors — like getting a letter to loved ones on either side.
The other reason I love the 1914 story is it’s a celebration of humanity in one of the darkest chapters of our history.
H/R: What do you hope the audience will take away from this production?
DD: “I want to come back and see more.” Christmas is a really — especially the older you get — Christmas becomes a very bittersweet holiday, and that’s OK. The show itself has a very bitter-sweet quality to it. And what we hope is that people walk away feeling like they celebrated Christmas with a really, bizarre large extended family.
I’m really grateful that Kirri Miller was the co-director. She did the Act Two material. She’s just been a real joy to work with. The whole community theatre has been a great experience.