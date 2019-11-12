SIERRA VISTA — Girls and boys ages 5 through 15 can get ready for a fun season as the city’s 2020 Coed Youth Basketball program is registering now. Registration runs through Friday, Nov. 15, at the Sports Division, located at 3401 E. Fry Boulevard, next to the Rothery Educational Service Center. A $10 late fee will be charged after Nov. 15. Late registration will end at close of business on the makeup skills evaluation day which is still to be determined. Please make sure to bring your child in order to try on a t-shirt or jersey.
All participants in the Bantam (9 & 10), Junior (11 & 12), and Senior (13-15) divisions must attend the mandatory skills evaluations for their division in order to be selected or drafted on a team.
Coaches neededAre you interested in coaching in the 2020 Coed Youth Basketball Program? The Sports Division is looking for more than a few good men and women volunteers (18 and older) who would like to pass on their knowledge, skills, and abilities to community youth, ages 5 through 15. Volunteer applications are available at all Leisure Services facilities or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov. Please submit volunteer applications directly to the Sports Division at 3401 E. Fry Boulevard by close of business Dec. 3. Applications will be reviewed and team slots assigned based on need as determined by participant enrollment.
Please call (520) 515-4999 for more information.
Submitted by John Healy, City of Sierra Vista sports supervisor