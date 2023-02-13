PHOENIX — As the Arizona state legislature continues to seek solutions for groundwater problems, there is interest among some of the legislators to create new Active Management Areas (AMAs) and there is a group whose membership supports taking action, the Arizona Sustainable Water Network Coalition (SWNC).

Currently there are six AMAs statewide — in Phoenix, Pinal, Prescott, Santa Cruz, Tucson and most recently Douglas — subject to regulation pursuant to the Groundwater Code. Each AMA carries out its programs in a manner consistent with these goals while considering and incorporating the unique character of each AMA and its water users.

