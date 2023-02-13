PHOENIX — As the Arizona state legislature continues to seek solutions for groundwater problems, there is interest among some of the legislators to create new Active Management Areas (AMAs) and there is a group whose membership supports taking action, the Arizona Sustainable Water Network Coalition (SWNC).
Currently there are six AMAs statewide — in Phoenix, Pinal, Prescott, Santa Cruz, Tucson and most recently Douglas — subject to regulation pursuant to the Groundwater Code. Each AMA carries out its programs in a manner consistent with these goals while considering and incorporating the unique character of each AMA and its water users.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), the primary management goal of the Phoenix, Prescott and Tucson AMAs, is “safe–yield by the year 2025. Safe–yield is accomplished when no more groundwater is being withdrawn than is being replaced annually.
“In the Pinal AMA, where the economy is primarily agricultural, the management goal is to preserve that economy for as long as feasible, while considering the need to preserve groundwater for future non–irrigation uses.
“In the Santa Cruz AMA, the management goal is to maintain a safe–yield condition in the AMA and to prevent local water tables from experiencing long–term declines.”
Now that the state faces a limit on access to a water supply from the Colorado River through the Central Arizona Project (CAP) and as more groundwater basins are threatened across the state, more people are interested on preserving and conserving their aquifers.
The SWNC was formed to propose policies to prevent further degradation of the state’s aquifers.
They are hosting an event from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 17, in Phoenix and online via Zoom. They want to hear from residents who are concerned about water usage and availability.
Kris Wolf, SWNC, stated, "In this 2023 legislature, there will be bills addressing groundwater, such as Senate Bill 1306 Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas and Senate Bill 1667 Water, Rural Management and others.
"If nothing meaningful gets passed in 2023 about groundwater, let's be ready to move forward with language and solutions to support a groundwater ballot initiative. Groundwater issues affect our local rivers, streams and springs. We need to brainstorm to address this critical component of better protecting our local rivers.”
Those interested should RSVP to Kris Wolfe at: kmwolfe86@gmail.com. For those already signed up, a separate email will be sent in the next few days with a link for those not attending in person.
