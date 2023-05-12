SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College recently held the Medical Professions Recognition, honoring medical assistant candidates and medical billing and coding students. Seventeen students recently graduated from the Medical Assistant program and two completed the Medical Billing and Coding program.

program coordinator,Nickie Dannels, RN, BSN,  managed the programs and organized the recognition. Nauteka Langdon addressed the medical assistant students during the event, while Brenda Brooks spoke to the medical billing and coding graduates.

