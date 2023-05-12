SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College recently held the Medical Professions Recognition, honoring medical assistant candidates and medical billing and coding students. Seventeen students recently graduated from the Medical Assistant program and two completed the Medical Billing and Coding program.
program coordinator,Nickie Dannels, RN, BSN, managed the programs and organized the recognition. Nauteka Langdon addressed the medical assistant students during the event, while Brenda Brooks spoke to the medical billing and coding graduates.
The Medical Assistant Certificate program provides training for entry-level employment in healthcare settings, covering administrative and clinical tasks such as filing insurance claims, taking vital signs, administering medication and using medical terminology. It focuses on the routine administrative and clinical tasks required in the day-to-day operation of these offices and clinics.
Medical Assistant candidates are Dennis Abarca, Alissa Adams, Rye Bianchi, Cameron Camp, Christine Encinas, Zaira Garcia, Daritza Gonzalez, Fatima Guerrero, Ozman Guizar, Nauteka Langdon, Chevelle Luera, Marisol Oscar, Carmen Pace, Paula Padilla, Jose Pedrego, Adriana Raber and Noemi Veliz.
The Medical Billing and Coding Certificate program provides entry-level employment training for a medical practice setting. The curriculum emphasizes routine administrative and billing/coding tasks.
The Medical Billing and Coding graduates are Shannon McMahon and Teresa Perez.
The recognition ceremony highlighted the dedication and hard work of the graduates, who are now well-prepared to begin working and contributing to the healthcare industry.
The Medical Assistant and Medical Billing and Coding programs welcome new students each fall, and Cochise College is currently accepting applications.
