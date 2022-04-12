Editor’s note: Herald/Review Media is a proud sponsor of Cochise College’s Creative Writing Celebration. Here you will find a list of those recognized from this year’s writing contests, as well as excerpts from each winning work. Each full composition can be found at myheraldreview.com or by scanning the QR code on B15.
Creative Writing Celebration
Kids Writing Contest WinnersKindergarten-fifth grade
No. 1
“Pebble’s Thoughts”
By Danielle Bisnett
Hi, I’m Pebbles. I’m a dog and I mostly think about bacon. But I am not here to talk about bacon!
First, I think dog food is too dry and I wish my family would buy the named brand food. So, humans, when you read this, don’t think I am complaining, I am just making a suggestion.My mom and dad say I’m too picky to be a dog and that I must be part cat. Well, my uncle is a cat, and he eats anything.
Some people say cats are dog’s worst enemies. But fleas are! To all dogs, if you get fleas run and hide! Flea baths are no fun.
Today my kid came home from school sad because someone pushed her. I decided to pop in and see how she was feeling. I hopped onto her bed. I gave her some kisses and let me just say, she was extra salty today. She petted me for a long time. After a while, she fell asleep. Then I realized that I was in the perfect place for me. I could never ask for a better family. This is home, flea baths and all. And bacon, plenty of bacon.
Creative Writing Celebration
Kids Writing Contest WinnersKindergarten-fifth grade
No. 2
“Space Lizard”
By Maximillian Green
Space lizard in the sky
living in the atmosphere
Eating space grime,
Napping while in space Having a great amazing time,
The lizard is as green as grass
Loving every second
Not thinking of his worries
His mind is filled with air
Always looking at the stars
Loving his life
Away from every single strife.
Every single time.
Creative Writing Celebration
Kids Writing Contest Winners
Kindergarten-fifth grade
No. 3
“Nature”
By Ava Palmer
The birds, the trees,
The sky, the leaves,
What a happy place to be!
The clouds are high in the sky.
The butterflies fly, fly, fly!
What a happy place indeed!
Grades 6-8: No. 1
“A Sparrow Feather”
By Cara Strong
A sparrow feather
Floating in wind
Finally rests on forest floor.
A single feather
Traveled the world
A thousand miles or more.
That single feather
Seen by lots
Through sand and rock and shore.
That one feather
Resting in dirt
Is not remembered anymore.
Grades 6-8
No. 2
“Shortened Memories”
By Jasmine Austin
Were you even real?
Your face is uniquely in my mind.
The stories are never forgotten,
But they make me wonder
Are you just a creation of my mind?
Then why does everyone also carry your memory?
My life would be so different if you were here.
I wonder how our bond would’ve progressed with maturity,
The experiences of what felt like a fairytale.
I’d thank you for all the carpooling,
Inside jokes, and secrets,
Waiting in the airport for you to come home from college.
I want that.
I want all of that.
I’m envious of my adolescent life with you
And others who live my dream.
But, I’ll wait.
See you then.
Grades 6-8
No. 3
“You Are Across the Room”
By Makayla Hancock
You are across the room
And I’m
Surrounded by crowds,
While I’m
Alone.
Stuck here.
Dozens of people call your name
But I stay
Invisible.
Perfect hair,
White teeth,
Smooth clothes.
I wonder if you
Will ever
Notice
Me.
Girls stick to
You
Like a
Magnet
While boys
Avoid me
Like
The
Flu.
I stand
Up
To talk to
You.
Smile and laugh too.
Yet I stay
Unseen.
Bite my lip,
Hold my tongue,
Tell myself
It’s
OK.
Ignored the
Annoying
Flutter of my heart
And the butterflies stuck
In my
Stomach and tell
Them to
Go
Away.
Tears prickle
In my
Eyes
But
I wipe them
Away.
I knew I never
Had a
Chance,
Yet my heart told
Me
Differently.
I knew you were
Only another
Person,
Yet in
My eyes
You were
Perfect.
I stand up,
But trip over an
Unseen foot.
Fall
Down.
I want
To
Cry.
But
Don’t.
You reach out
Hand
And you
Bring me
Up.
You ask me if
I’m
Ok,
But I don’t
Answer.
Because just
Like
That
I am finally
Seen.
Grades 6-8
Honorable mention
“Why Schools Should Have a Gardening Club”
By Aunalisa Hedrick
There are many benefits to schools having a gardening club. A garden is a great source of delicious and healthy food that schools could use to provide their students with yummy lunches! I’m sure we can all agree, we disfavor wilted lettuce, over-ripe tomatoes, and beaten-up strawberries. With a garden, all of those could be fresh.
While gardening is fun, it is also a useful skill. It can provide training for people looking into the agricultural field, providing them job opportunities for the future. Students learn responsibility because they have to remember to care for their crops frequently.
Some people believe gardening takes up too much space, and that starting a garden is too expensive. However, there are plenty of options for small gardens, such as vertical gardens, or even indoor gardens! When in doubt just include the garden as part of your school’s scenery! Although gardens can be quite costly to start, they can easily pay themselves off in the long run, and even be a separate source of income if you sell your extra harvest.
In conclusion, a gardening club can improve students’ health, provide job opportunities, and teach responsibility. Leading to a happier, healthier future!
Grades 9-12
No. 1
“Synchronicity”
By Ember Gulden
The universe told me
“You can only have three.”
I suppose the rain was brought,
by wrath of the stars,
shooting down upon the earth’s
porous landscape.
Only three.
three times to say “I love you” and truly mean it?
three memories of the earth’s fading color,
maybe
three wishes handed to me,
leaving sticky, blue paint on my fingertips
that i’ll only stuff away
into my shelf of trinkets and trash and paper words.
Three chances, the universe adds
“You have two left by now.”
looking down at my skin, rippling with scars
sliced through the thumb, a perfect
place for a brush licked with color
Few moments of them left,
Yet
one heart can only feel so much.
Grades 9-12
No. 2
“Ashes”
By Ember Gulden
holding you
like cradling the shards
glass pieces i took out of cabinet
fitting together, but still lost
all i have left
are words, and
that crooked smile
singed like lightning
streaks across eyes
watering, if only?
i had taken the chance
when you were still here.
Grades 9-12
No. 3
“I Will Not Give In”
By Kathleen Nolt
Never will my life,
Ever be the same.
All my hopes and dreams, lay shattered at my feet.
Nothing is okay.
Nothing is alright.
Tears run rivers down my cheeks.
Sorrow haunts my steps.
Where is hope?
Where is love.
Will I ever find my way....???
Still... I lift my chin in courage.
I will NOT give in.
Someday life will be okay,
If I don’t give in.
I will scale these mountains high.
I will wade through rivers deep.
Someday life will be okay,
If I don’t give in.
2022 Creative Writing Celebration
Writing Contest Winners
Memoir
No. 1
The Height of Folly
By Kevin O’Brien
I have been talking to myself for quite a while now, and over time have enjoyed a number of spirited and edifying conversations. The topics vary widely. Recently the discussions have turned more to past experiences, whether glorious, crackbrained, regrettable, or I’d do it again. Some incidents are so embarrassing I can only talk about them in the dark. As a good interviewer, I ask myself probing questions such as, “What did you want?” “What were you looking for?” “What was going through your mind at that moment?”
2022 Creative Writing Celebration
Writing Contest WinnersMemoir
No. 2
Everything Was Fine
By Alexa Staples
I stood in front of the pot waiting for it to boil. I could hear my kids upstairs giggling, no doubt making an enormous mess that I would eventually have to help clean up. But that was fine. It was nice to have them happy and occupied. I could hear my husband in his office, clicking away at something. Whether he was working on some code or something else, I didn’t know, nor did I care. I was just happy to be alone for a few minutes. Sure, I was alone doing something I really hated doing, but at that point I would take cooking in a fairly quiet room over zero time to myself any day of the week. With two young kids, I was hardly ever alone.
It had been six years since I’d slept through the night, something I’ve found is a skill I do not possess. But at that point I had a one-year-old who woke up ever thirty minutes to an hour, and a five-year-old who had still not figured out how to fall asleep before midnight. I was on call twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Welcome to motherhood.
2022 Creative Writing Celebration
Writing Contest Winners
Memoir
No. 3
Solitary
By Haley Bright
My biggest teenage regret lies within in a couple of syllables, an Arabic name that twisted awkwardly in my young Texan mouth: Wahid.
I don’t really regret my snappy mouthing-off to Mother when she was in full hurricane mode, spinning through the house in one of her irrational rages, I thought I told you to this and why don’t you ever that, knocking dishes off of the counter and slamming doors. I chalk my scornful reactions up to pubescent hormones and a natural aversion to emotional chaos.
Fiction
No. 1
The Kitchen Bird
By Haley Bright
The bird was small, like something delicate that could just fit inside Katie’s calloused palm. Under the silky dome of its tiny head, a sharp black eye stared sorrowfully out from the canvas, fixed on the lemon-scented plates drying in the neat slots of the drainer across the kitchen. Katie only took fleeting note of the bird in the painting during her morning coffee. She frowned at it over her fingers as they circled the chipped, white mug from which she sipped during her strict, ten-minute break in chores. Katie felt a vague accusation from the bird. It judged her, and she recoiled from the guilt that bloomed inside her when she looked at it. She’d considered taking down the painting many times, but it had been her grandmother’s, and her mother always fussed over it when she visited.
Above the bird’s head was a short slash that cut through the canvas. It had ripped in such a way as to leave an ominous hole, but nobody had bothered to fix it or hang something else. It was easier to just look away. Had there been grapes painted where the gash was, or an apple? Katie couldn’t remember. The bird hadn’t flinched at all when the flying phone book hit it, had just kept its sad eye set toward the window above the kitchen sink.
Fiction
No. 2
Die Rosa Sovietska
By Kevin O’Brien
I have a history of taking jobs I know I’m going to hate: graveyard shift busboy and dishwasher, high school teacher, assembly-line burger flipper, file clerk. So I should have known better than to take on answering soap opera fan mail from the former German Democratic Republic. The wall had fallen not that long ago and the two Germanies were one nation again. After more than forty years of socialist realism, eastern Germans were starved for entertainment from the West--radio, movies, and especially TV. The most popular show of all in Eastern Germany was a telenovela, a soap opera from Mexico titled Rosa Salvaje dubbed in German as Die Wilde Rose, the Wild Rose.
Fans had sent thousands of letters to the network, all in German, of course. Unlike most western Germans, who can speak English, the Easterners had studied only Russian from kindergarten on. Much less could they understand Spanish. There’s a German expression “Es kommt mir Spanisch vor,” equivalent to our “It’s Greek to me.”
I was to read these letters and on network letterhead handwrite a short personal note in Spanish and sign it Rosa Salvaje. Then I’d type the German translation underneath. It would be tedious, repetitive, and exacting, just the kind of work I’m least suited for. But I took it as a challenge. Who else could do such a loopy thing? And who else would be loopy enough to take it on? Also, I reasoned, how often do you get to impersonate a Mexican soap opera star?
Fiction
No. 3
Elusive
By Sophia Elena Albalate Atenci
Elusive, adj.:
a: tending to evade grasp or pursuit
b: hard to comprehend or define
c: hard to isolate or identify
In middle school, I had the honor to call myself friends with Carmen Bernadette. It was not as though Carmen didn’t surround herself with people who entertained her, complimented her, and told all their secrets to – but Carmen never did those things for others. She never entertained, never complimented, and never ever told her secrets to anybody. Yet, people loved Carmen. The people who surrounded her called themselves her friends but when asked what her favorite color was or who she was crushing over, they drew blanks. Because no one really knew Carmen. Not even me.
So, what made me special? Even years after our friendship ended, I always asked myself this question. I would recount over and over our time together and try to pinpoint the moments that she saw something in me – something different from everyone else.
It was so like Carmen to have people wound up, thinking about her and the little things she did. I saw it all the time in school. When Carmen started wearing beaded anklets that spelled out her name, the other girls started learning how to make them. Soon enough, you didn’t have to ask anyone for their name; all you had to do was look down at their feet. When I pointed this out to Carmen, she laughed:
“You know what’s so funny about that? Everyone knows each other’s names, in this dinky small town. Why would we need to tag ourselves?”