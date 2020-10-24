SIERRA VISTA — While Halloween might look a bit different this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to celebrate the season while staying safe and benefiting the community.
On Oct. 31, Cochise College is hosting a “Costume Community Clean Up Day” from 10am-12pm at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where members of the public are invited to wear their Halloween costumes while participating in a group trash pick-up event.
Participants will meet at the centennial pavilion at the park with the event organizers Cochise College’s Dean of Student Success Abe Villarreal and Business Analyst for Cochise Small Business Development Center, Chanse Frenette.
Both Villarreal and Frenette will lead the participants to pick up litter throughout the east to the west side of the park, continuing to travel up the east side of Fry Blvd and into the empty field behind the park, making their way towards Denny’s restaurant off the corner of Moorman Ave and E. Fry Blvd.
When asked about the inspiration for the event, Villarreal cited that he saw a similar event in Douglas and wanted to bring it to the Sierra Vista area with a Halloween twist. “It’s probably the first costume community clean up event. We wanted to make it fun and interesting for the whole community,” said Villarreal.
Participants can come on the day or RSVP for the event. Attendees are required to wear masks in addition to their costumes while maintaining social distance of six feet between other participants. Villarreal and Frenette encourage all participants to bring their own gloves and masks, however Cochise College will provide the trash bags, gloves, and masks for those who don’t bring their own.
Frenette and Villarreal coordinated with Jessica Vannoy of the City of Sierra Vista code enforcement department, who will provide heavy duty bags and a large garbage bin for the event.
“It’s a good opportunity for Cochise College to be out in the community. It’s not only an outreach event for Cochise College but it’s for the benefit of the whole community,” said Frenette.
Both Villarreal and Frenette hope to make this event recurring, with the option of expanding the theme and type of community service in the future.