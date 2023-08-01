SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College has always found innovative ways to put its best foot forward to make inroads when it comes to creating projects that better students and its community with cutting-edge programs.
Once again, the 65-year-old community college has pushed through an ambitious, collaborative project : A partnership through an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Sierra Vista to build a $4.5 million, state-of-the-art driving track on city-owned 4.88 acres for its First Responder’s Academy.
Funded from state rural aid allocations, Proposition 207 revenues of cannabis sales and college savings, the new track on Giulio Cesare Avenue will enable students enrolled in the First Responders Academy and commercial driver’s license program to utilize it for certification for their tactical driving tests.
“This is about training our future first responders on a cutting-edge facility,” Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler told a gathering at the track’s ribbon-cutting ceremony July 31. “The driving track will be one of the few rarely found in rural settings and the only one in Arizona. With this facility, possibilities are unlimited.”
Construction of the track — which has been on the drawing board for two years — was an immense labor-intensive project that encompasses 210,600 square feet of training space. It took 18 separate pours of concrete to create concrete slabs 360 feet long by 30 feet wide reinforced by 79,200 pounds of rebar.
Additionally, the project was completed in just 197 days and thanks to Dr. Wendy Davis, the college’s vice president for administration, it came in about $200,000 under budget
“It’s my second big project that I managed to bring in under budget,” said Davis. “Fingers crossed on all the others.”
Originally planned for the Douglas campus, the track was changed to Sierra Vista when rising costs inflated the project.
Previously, students enrolled in the First Responders Academy — which has 20-24 students — were practicing on the tarmac at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, but sharing it with airport personnel was becoming problematic for scheduling practice-time.
“Not only is this a one-of-a-kind facility, there’s no other track like it in the entire state,” said Rottweiler.
Driving competitions, motorcycle instructions, driver’s education courses and motorized recreation also will be utilized at the new track.
“Thanks to our partnership with the city of Sierra Vista, building a driving track was made possible,” added Rottweiler. “This investment reflects the college’s longtime commitment to accessible education, meaningful careers and the communities we serve.”
