Cochise College announces three new deans, Dr. Thomas Guetzloff, Bethany Hill, and Abe Villarreal, as the new academic year gets underway.
Guetzloff is the dean of Mathematics and Sciences. He joins Cochise College from West Virginia State University, where he served as a chemistry professor and director of first-year academic advising. Before that, he was an assistant professor at Mount Marty College in South Dakota. Dr. Guetzloff holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from South Dakota State University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
“It’s an exciting, historic and challenging time for the college and I’m honored to serve as the dean of the Division of Math and Sciences,” Guetzloff said. He has already begun to collaborate with faculty in anthropology to create an exhibit of Cochise County artifacts that have been donated to the college. “We will catalog these artifacts and display them in a virtual and physical exhibit at the Douglas campus,” added Geutzloff. “This is a fascinating and interesting endeavor for us.”
Hill, dean of Nursing and Allied Health, has served at Cochise as the Director of Nursing since 2018. Previously, she was an Instructor and Assistant Director of Nursing at Cochise in addition to the Director of Nurses for Cochise Health and Social Services. Hill holds an MS in Nursing and Health Administration and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
Some of Hill’s responsibilities include providing leadership and support for all the nursing and allied health programs. These include programs for nursing assistant, medical assistant, practical nursing, and the associate degree in the nursing program, the emergency medical technician and paramedic, and the fire science program. Hill added, “In my new role, I am most excited to identify some of the unmet workforce needs in the healthcare field in Cochise County.”
Villarreal, dean of Student Success, comes to Cochise from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico, where he served as the assistant dean of Student Support & Civic Engagement. Before that, he was the director of Communications at Western New Mexico University. Villarreal holds an MA in Educational Leadership and a bachelor’s degree from Western New Mexico University.
As the Dean of Student Success, some of the Villarreal’s responsibilities include leading student retention efforts, implementing effective academic support practices for first-year students, and promoting best practices in counseling and advising, testing, and tutoring. “I look forward to ensuring that students are at the center of everything that we do and give them as many opportunities to succeed as possible, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Villarreal. “I am looking forward to the challenge!”
For more information on these programs, go online to Cochise.edu.
Submitted by Cochise College