Strawberries are the most popular small fruit grown in the home garden. By planting a strawberry bed in the early fall months, the strawberry plants are able to fully establish themselves and their root system prior to going dormant for the winter. However when the cold weather arrives, generously pile straw or needles over the strawberry plants as some insulation against the cold and the plants will have a head start for spring growth and an earlier harvest.

TIP: Do not start a strawberry patch where tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, eggplant, strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries have grown in the last three years. They all risk passing on the fungi, Verticillium wilt that will kill your strawberries. Strawberries gradually get virus diseases and production drops off, even with excellent cultural care.

John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.

