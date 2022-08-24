Strawberries are the most popular small fruit grown in the home garden. By planting a strawberry bed in the early fall months, the strawberry plants are able to fully establish themselves and their root system prior to going dormant for the winter. However when the cold weather arrives, generously pile straw or needles over the strawberry plants as some insulation against the cold and the plants will have a head start for spring growth and an earlier harvest.
TIP: Do not start a strawberry patch where tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, eggplant, strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries have grown in the last three years. They all risk passing on the fungi, Verticillium wilt that will kill your strawberries. Strawberries gradually get virus diseases and production drops off, even with excellent cultural care.
When this happens in a few years, plant a new bed in a different spot. Prepare a weed-free site that gets 8 to 10 hours of strong sunlight a day. While strawberries will grow on most soil types found in Arizona, the best site is one that permits good surface and soil drainage so that water doesn’t accumulate in the area of the planting.
When preparing the bed, per 100 square feet add 2-3 inches of compost with 3 pounds of ammonium phosphate (16-20-0). If the pH is higher than 6.5 add vinegar, if the pH is lower than 6.0, add agricultural lime. After incorporating all of these into the soil, water thoroughly to settle the bed for future planting.
While there are many varieties of strawberries, there are basically only two types: 1) June-bearing one crop per year that ripens April thru June. and 2) Everbearing strawberries produce both a spring and a fall crop, and continue producing some berries throughout the summer, in the higher elevations when temperatures aren’t too hot.
The June-bearing strawberries bloom in the spring and produce about twice as many berries as the ever-bearers. The best strategy is to plant both types in the higher elevations and harvest ripe berries over a long season. The ever-bearers that you plant in the spring should not be allowed to produce fruit the first season (so plant them in the fall). Removal of blooms and fruit strengthens the plant and promotes runners which, result in a larger crop with better fruit the following fall and spring.
Strawberries planted in the fall become well established supporting a crop of fruit the following spring. A small strawberry row usually produces about 1 quart of strawberries per foot. Plants should be spaced 12 inches apart (this allows room for runners to form and spread) with the midpoint of the crown (the point where the stem and the roots merge) needs to be level with the soil. If planted too deep, the plants may fail to grow. Firm the soil around the roots, and then water thoroughly.
If runners are removed, the mother plants will produce fewer berries but they will be larger. If runners continue to develop into new plants more berries will be produced but will be small. It is quantity versus quality. You can use the pups to fill in gaps and balance out the yield. Ripe berries appear about 30 days after bloom. In the late fall, you can also transplant the pups to a new bed.
June-bearing varieties that perform well in the higher elevations are Camarosa, Sequoia, Tioga, Lassen, Shasta and Tufts. Ever-bearing varieties include Gem, Streamliner, Ozark Beauty, Douglas and Chandler. In late winter or early spring and again 3-4 months later apply 1 ½ pounds of ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) per 100 sq. ft.. Scatter the fertilizer on the ground and work it into the soil before irrigation.
Be sure to wash off the leaves after fertilizing to prevent salt burn before irrigation. Too much water can yellow the leaves. New plants should receive water almost daily for 10 days to lessen the transplant shock. During the fruiting period irrigate every 3-6 days on light soil and every 7-10 days in heavy soil. Plant Strawberries in the fall for an earlier spring harvest of delicious strawberries.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.