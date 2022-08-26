Hello history fans! In our last episode we saw a small accounting of Charleston's business community. But news from Charleston would always return to its violent wild west roots. One local man was nearly murdered by his assailant, only to see him set free. It was believed locally that corruption was at the heart of the matter.
“…it was not an uncommon site to see one or more dead men lying in the street…” –James Wolf
With its local economy booming, the character of Charleston began to emerge. It was a complex dynamic. Millville provided jobs ranging from hard labor to advanced engineering and everything in between to keep churning out bullion day and night. And all of these echelons in the mills would converge in Charleston at some point, en route to their residences, shopping, or recreation. These elements combined with cattle thieves, honest ranchers, merchants, house wives, school children and Mexican consumers as well as Mexican smugglers with Charleston as their nexus, offering stark contrasts to each other, and crime, violence, and murder.
“Mr. Fleres, of Charleston, is anxiously inquiring how somebody who tried to kill him, was let go without a trial. It is a three-handed dispute between the court, clerk and district attorney, with the grand jury as umpire. Evidently, Fleres does not understand the game of thimble-rig.” (A shell game) - Charleston, A. T., June 5, 1882
“Editor, Epitaph: Knowing the fearlessness of your paper in publishing communications upon public questions, I desire to call your attention to the recent remarkable action of the District Court in arbitrarily dismissing the case of the Territory against Jeffords. One reason for addressing you lies in the fact that suspicion rests upon me, as having received money in the settlement of the case. The man, without any provocation whatever, shot at me in my own house, the ball passing within an inch of my head. He shot at me several times immediately afterwards in a desperate attempt to take my life. He was arrested and indicted for assault to murder, and I felt sure that the laws of this country would give an outraged community redress. I was mistaken, it seems, for without a trial, and in mockery of justice, the criminal was let go.
"Not only myself, but all the people of Charleston, are indignant. I want the whole people of the county to know the facts. I was ready with many witnesses to prove the crime, and was informed by the District Attorney that he would telegraph me when he was ready for the trial. I waited patiently, but he never telegraphed, and finally I was astonished to hear that the case was dismissed, without an effort to punish the man who tried to take my life. The District Attorney says the court ordered the discharge — that he did not ask it. I asked some of the grand jurors to investigate the matter, and they said they had no time — that it was too late. So I present my case to the people, so that no dirt may be flung at me.
"The man is guilty, but he goes free, without a trial. The law must be wrong or the officers of the court ignorant or corrupt. I shall not be satisfied until justice is vindicated, and I shall lay all the facts before the next grand jury. I do not want the assertion that I had settled the case to be believed by my fellow citizens. The defendant told the District Attorney that I had settled the case, and upon his uncorroberated [sic] word he was let go. Antonio Fleres.”
“In proportion to its size, Charleston was a far tougher and livelier camp than Tombstone which was only nine miles away. There were four saloons going twenty-four hours daily. All kinds of gambling games operated continually. Yes, there were lots of naughty girls living close to the saloons.” So recalled James G. Wolf, who had moved to Charleston at the advice of a friend who had located in the area. He was lured by the same climate that brings transplants to Arizona even today.
C.W. Goodale ran with a powerful echelon of Tombstone society. As a member of the Tombstone club, he played baseball and rubbed shoulders at meetings with Judge Dibble, Sheriff John Behan and his partner John Dunbar, Doc Goodfellow, Archie McBride [part owner of the Grand Hotel] and E.B. Gage of the Grand Central mine, among others.
Just north of Charleston and Millville was the Boston Mill, where Goodale served as superintendent. His proximity to Charleston did not please him, and he was not sheltered in the way that the wife of a fellow mining executive such as Mary Wood may have been. This difference would shape a very different reaction to Charleston than that of Mrs. Wood. When referring to settlements near stamp mills in general, it’s noteworthy that Goodale does not discuss Contention City, whose population was comparable to that of Charleston, as a place having such problems. “Naturally small settlements sprang up in the vicinities of the several mills, located on the San Pedro River, 10 miles from Tombstone. Among them was Charleston, a community which soon acquired an unenviable notoriety for diversified viciousness. If anything good ever originated in Charleston it escaped the notice of those whose misfortune it was to be stationed in its vicinity. The two mills of the Tombstone Milling & Mining Co. were built across the San Pedro within pistol shot of Charleston and the officials of the company found life full of unwelcome distractions.” Goodale, by virtue of the fact that he was stationed in the vicinity of Charleston, counted himself among those unfortunates who did not want to be anywhere near the place.
