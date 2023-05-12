Veterinarian technician Staff Sgt. Dominick Grilli explains the functions of a trauma based canine mannequin to students during last week’s career day event at Colonel Smith Middle School on Fort Huachuca.
Veterinarian technician Staff Sgt. Dominick Grilli explains the functions of a trauma based canine mannequin to students during last week’s career day event at Colonel Smith Middle School on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
At Thursday’s career day on Fort Huachuca Benson Hospital clinical nurse educator Ora Goodman makes her presentation to Colonel Smith Middle School students.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Colonel Smith Middle School sixth grader Connor Strong has shackles placed on him by Homeland Security Special Agent Neal Wildgen at last week’s career day.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Ranger Station fire prevention specialist Rebecca Hodgeson talks with students during the annual Colonel Smith Middle School event.
FORT HUACHUCA — James Fritz’s eyes lit up wide as he looked at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ballistic shield and ran his hand over the agency’s duty belt loaded with protection devices.
The Colonel Smith Middle School student was more than just a little wide-eyed during the school’s annual career day; Fritz got an up-close-and-personal first-hand look into a mirror of a possible career choice.
“I’ve been kind of considering the Air Force, but seeing all of this stuff and hearing what Homeland Security is all about shows me another option and a new opportunity to take a look at,” he said. “This is definitely very cool and interesting.
“It’s way better than frying burgers.”
So were 20 other career choices ranging from archaeology and nursing to military intelligence and forestry, whose representatives were on hand for the school’s 250 students at Career Day.
It’s the first time the all-day affair has been held at the middle school since COVID-19 put a halt to the event in 2020.
But the eagerness among the students who listened and participated during each representative’s presentation looked as though Career Day had never been canceled.
“They’re all very excited about their futures and what it holds for them,” said Colonel Smith Middle School counselor Jan Camps.
And what they saw and heard about what awaits them in their future drew them in with rapt enthusiasm.
“This is real world stuff we’re showing them, and hopefully it gets them interested,” said Cam Anders, one of the U.S. Homeland Security presenters. “Anytime you can talk with kids coming into their own personality at this age that manages to grab their attention is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Benson Hospital clinical nurse educator Ora Goodman also got the middle schoolers’ attention when she opened their eyes to different fields and opportunities that await them in the health care industry, from nursing to radiology.
“There are so many jobs that are desperately needed to be filled in health care right now that branch out into so many different career paths,” she told them. “The opportunities are enormous.”
But it was veterinarian technician Staff Sgt. Dominick Grilli and his K-9 training mannequin named Hero — a lifelike furry dog lying on a table in a classroom — that caught every student’s attention.
“They love this demonstration,” said Grilli. “It’s an attention-grabber for sure. Hero bleeds, breathes and barks, and most of them thought it was a real dog at first. Hero is a great teaching partner, especially for events and demonstrations like these. It’s what we train with in the military. For kids thinking they might want to become vets, this definitely gets their curiosity going.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone