REGION — Shrinking stocks on grocery store shelves and rising unemployment in communities all over the county and country due to the coronavirus pandemic are leading to people searching for answers to keep themselves and their families safe and fed.
A search for answers caused community members to turn to social media for answers and suggestions from random strangers. Like many, Renee McKeough's Facebook feed was full of people asking for help or offering help to those who may need it.
Seeing the disconnect from those who needed help and those who had what was being sought, the Sierra Vista resident decided to create one place for people to ask for help and receive offerings.
McKeough created "Sierra Vista Gives," a Facebook page "where people have a need and people can help fill them," in mid-March. The page had over 2,000 members as of Tuesday afternoon.
"My goal is to meet the needs (for people) until the can get to the store," McKeough said. "We're providing essential needs for our community members such as food, household items, clothing and even sometimes lodging."
The response to the page led to local residents lending a hand and delivering supplies to neighbors to make sure everyone has what they need. Kristina Lohse, general manager of the U-Haul located at 2011 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista, saw the page and reached out to McKeough, offering a space in the store for a food pantry that is open to the public seven days a week.
Lohse said she decided to offer the space because she felt it was safer than people driving to meet one another, and helps with the containment of spreading COVID-19.
"I reached out on March 19 and it took off from there," Lohse said.
The food pantry has a wide range of items, from nonperishable food items to baby food, diapers, soaps and hygiene products. Donations can be made for specific people as long as the bags are marked with the recipient's' first and last name. Lohse said people are looking for things that can be made "easily with not a lot of resources" and things kids like to eat i.e. mac and cheese and canned pasta.
Seeing the need in the different communities grow, Rick Hackney and Jredia Newton, founders of Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance (S.A.H.A.R.A.), decided to open their home to be a donation center and pantry for those who need food as well.
The pair recently purchased a shed to house all their donations because their back bedroom was no longer big enough for what they had. Hackney said their collection consists of food, baby clothes, toys and coloring supplies for kids. S.A.H.A.R.A. is located next to the Whetstone fire station to serve that area so people in need don't have to come into town.
Hackney said they are conducting "no contact" visits which mean those who would like to make donations or recieve a food box should call or text 520-331-2883. All donations, to either locations, (except fresh produce) are disinfected before being made available.
Hackney and Newton started their humanitarian efforts after the "big fire" in Elgin years ago and decided two years ago to officially create the organization to be prepared for another emergency.
"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem," Hackney said.
McKeough said she's grateful for the community's support, including the Sierra Vista Police Department. She said SVPD officers have made multiple donations to the pantry in Sierra Vista and used the food to supply families they've encountered who are in need.
"We've identified some folks in the community who are in need and we dropped off some stuff for them," said SVPD Corporal Scott Borgstadt said. "In these times with everybody panicking, it's nice to see something positive like this going on."
In an effort to keep their supplies up to fill their growing need Sierra Vista Gives will be hosting a drive-thru food drive and fundraiser on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U-Haul at 2011 E Fry Blvd. McKeough said the Easter Bunny will be there handing out a limited supply of Easter baskets that have been donated. Hackney will be making and wrapping hot dogs to hand out as well. All donations will be taken directly from the car and cleaned before being put in the pantry.
"We're constantly adapting and evolving to fill the need of our community," McKeough said. "Hopefully (we'll) put a smile on many people's faces."