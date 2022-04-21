Herald/Review Media presenst Laugh-In 2022 Friday starting at 7 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Arts at Buena High School. The featured comedians for the evening will be Jose Barrientos, Laura Hayden and Jonnie W.
A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Sierra Vista Rotary Club. The event is sponsored by ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, Southwest Gas, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Pioneer Title, Eco Water, Chill Factor, 143 Street Tacos and Nancy Rea— Arizona Homestores.
Barrientos and Hayden answered a few questions from the Herald/Review ahead of Friday's show:
Herald/Review: How/why did you first get into comedy?
Laura Hayden: Short answer, by accident.
Longer short answer — it was a New Year's resolution/challenge. Every New Year's since I was 16, instead of giving up something — because I've never managed to stop eating, drinking or swearing — instead every year I try something new. I flipped a coin, sailing lessons or stand-up class. Heads came up ... So stand- up it was. And there is no 12-step program for comedians, so 19 years later... still going.
Longer answer takes 10-plus minutes, it was a decade or more in the making and led to me getting my PhD (not kidding).
Jose Barrientos: While I was deployed in Iraq, during my ArmyY days! Why? Obviously the money! Ha. (Cries in credit card debt.)
H/R: Where do you get your material/inspiration from?
LH: Literally everywhere. Anything that tickles me. Currently seems to be my online dating nightmares.
JB: My many misadventures/stream of consciousness.
H/R: Is how you are on stage the same as when you're off camera?
L/H: Not even close. I call Laura on stage 'Laura on steroids.’ I will do anything on stage that I think will get a laugh, off stage not even close. I’m not a natural extrovert. I'm just as happy to sit and watch people, I do not have to be the life of the party. I call myself an undercover introvert, LOL.
JB: Yes. I think so? Maybe?
H/R: What can people expect from you at Friday's show?
LH: Full frontal nudity … that is my big opener, always hilarious.
JB: Laughter at the expense of my childhood drama.