Self acknowledged “West Ender” and “Nosy Neighbor” Rosie Mackey decided to get the ball rolling a short time back and began her own beautification project starting with her West End home.
Mackey enlisted the help from friend Mary Borunda, who is also a West Ender, to paint the block walls of her home, which were already adorned with a Kokopelli theme. This time though, Mackey wanted to embellish the Native American figures by outlining them and adding splashes of color. She also will colorize the Kokopelli figures on her wrought iron gate.
Mackey said, “It’s just neighbors helping neighbors. She’s doing all the rolling and I’m doing the trim. I wanted to do this because I’m really involved with the mural projects on the West End. I had the opportunity to paint my house in one month to contribute to the mural project.”
Mackey has been with the Southwest Sierra Vista Residents Association from the beginning in the early 2000s when she and others organized it. When she speaks about this and the other West End endeavors, like the murals project, she gushes over the support the City of Sierra Vista gives. She says “if something’s going on, I’m bugging people at City Hall about it.”
“No matter what’s going on, they have never ever shut me down. That gang at the city, they’re amazing. Everyone wants them (the city government) to be perfect, but they are just mere mortals like we are. But they make good decisions. They’ve been good stewards for us. They do everything in their power to help me put some of these projects together,” she said.
When talking about the coronavirus conflicting with the mural project, she said, “So many people are looking at the coronavirus as limiting us to what we can do. What the coronavirus did for me was give me the opportunity to look within. It gave me an opportunity to reevaluate who I am, what I am, what I can and can’t do. It just opened doors for me to do things I haven’t had the opportunity to do before. The coronavirus, for me, has not been a major negative. It’s been a positive because I found my North Star.”
Making lemonade from lemons, Mackey used the coronavirus situation to take that opportunity while saying to herself, “What do I do next?” She said, “Now that I’ve termed out from being on the West End Commission for eight years it opened the door for me to do something like this.”
Mackey feels strongly that the individual, the resident or business owner can contribute to the mural project which has been going on the past couple of years. “I feel that we as the residents of the West End need to contribute too. I think it’s a chance to express ourselves on how we feel about our neighborhood.”
“I’m also working on a nonprofit community involvement on the mural projects and public art. I always wanted to do public art. I am not an artist, I like design, I like color and I like people expressing their self. That’s what we’re doing out here.”
For herself, Mackey has always liked the native culture’s lore and legend of the Kokopelli, part of which is new beginnings. “And that’s what’s going on in the West End. The city has made some great gestures towards the mural project, but we as the community can’t expect the city to fund everything.”
Mackey believes residents can do things too. She uses herself as an example, “We can do little things like painting our walls with decorative designs that expresses the community.”
Mackey and others are forming a committee which will focus in and affect the West End first. She mentions the committee would like to keep mural themes with a cultural flavor and possibly historical. She wants to draw attention to the West End in a positive way to demonstrate the progress that side of Sierra Vista has attained in recent years.
“We’re cleaning up our act and we want to invite people in,” she said. “We are one of the safest neighborhoods. We’ve done that from within. The mural projects are important because they are an expression of the community.”
Mackey points out that residents of the west end are very talented and have the ability to paint their own murals. The committee wants to get children involved and thinks, “We’ve got some little artists out there that are just amazing.”
She likes the idea of painting murals on some of the small area parks. Mackey said the children’s park, Timothy Lane Park, would be a great place for children to paint a mural with plenty of wall surface available.
Mackey would like to see art teachers or instructors as well as artists who would volunteer to help supervise, assist and guide young artists for the 2-3 hours that the children will use to create a mural. She maintains that you don’t have to be an artist and it doesn’t have to be a big project. “You just have to want to beautify the community, your neighborhood. That’s what the West End needs from all of us.”
She thinks that the mural project is a great opportunity to encourage neighborhood youth about community involvement. “If you have a young artist in your midst, let’s use them. Get them out there to express them self. They can have bragging rights too.”
Mackey sums the mural and the other West End projects up by saying, “It’s all about community. It’s all about getting involved in your neighborhood in your community. It’s wanting the best for you and yours. With that kind of an attitude, we are no longer the ghetto. We’ve cleaned up our act. If everybody did just one thing it would be awesome.”