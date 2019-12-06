The Sierra Vista Community Chorus festival of songs, “A CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS,” offers you the Christmas spirit through a variety of treasured classics and newer compositions, both religious and secular. The concert is joyfully given by the chorus as their musical gift to the greater Sierra Vista area. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, too!
In the spirit of the season, the chorus invites everyone to bring a gift of non-perishable food for local food banks or new, unwrapped toys for needy children of age 1 through 12, to be delivered at Christmas by the fire department. The fire department also will accept gift cards or checks made out to Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services Toy Drive.
Weekly chorus rehearsals will resume on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Kino Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Men and women of all ages are welcome to join the chorus at that time. There is no cost to join and no auditions, and it is not necessary to read music to sing with them. They will be preparing for their big spring concert of Motown music to be presented at Klein Center for the Performing Arts on May 9.
The chorus presents four yearly concerts- the gospel concert in October, a Christmas festival of songs in December, Sweet Treats & Swingin’ Sounds, a musical revue by soloists and ensembles, accompanied by wonderful homemade desserts in March, and a big Spring concert in May. In addition, the chorus and various ensembles perform for luncheons, dinners and for various community organization's events throughout the year. Call 520-417-2305 for information. There is no fee for a performance, though a donation is always welcome to help with the expenses accrued by this all-volunteer organization. In addition, as a community chorus they also share their music frequently at the local care, rehabilitation, and assisted living facilities.
The Sierra Vista Community Chorus is financially independent and relies on ticket sales and donations for the majority of its expenses. Donations are very welcome and help to purchase music, costumes, sound equipment and pay for the rental of performance venues. There are no paid positions in the chorus. All positions from the director to the singers and all the work behind the scenes is a volunteer effort. To become a patron of the chorus or to make a donation of any size, please send checks payable to “SV Community Chorus Society, Inc.” P.O. Box 2791, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636-2791.
Submitted by Linda Gilbert, director of publicity for Sierra Vista Community Chorus