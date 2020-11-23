SIERRA VISTA — Now more than ever people are relying on food distribution centers and charitable organizations to help them. This Thanksgiving local charities are seeing an increase in need for food items for families to celebrate the holiday.
Roughly 400 turkey boxes will be handed out to families across the county from several different organizations trying to spread some light during dark times.
Renee McKeough, founder of Sierra Vista Gives, and her team of volunteers spent last Friday delivering Thanksgiving boxes to more than 200 families across the county. Sierra Vista Gives gave out 293 Thanksgiving boxes as of early Monday afternoon.
Michele Vravis, a volunteer for Sierra Vista Gives, was one of many volunteers delivering boxes. She spent her afternoon delivering to families on the West End.
“I volunteer my time because it fills my heart,” she said. “It’s going to be a hectic day but a fulfilling day.”
The boxes were created by community members and included a turkey or ham and sides to be made by the family who receives the box.
“I wanted to have the community share their holiday with another family,” McKeough said.
To help McKeough and her family reach her goal of 250 boxes, Adam Burns and the UPS Store donated 100 boxes. Of those, 110 boxes were donated to the Sierra Bella Apartments, who were the first to reach out and ask for boxes. McKeough said them asking for boxes for their residents prompted her to want to start the challenge.
St. Vincent de Paul has distributed turkey boxes for many years and didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from doing so this year. Pauline Fredericks, vice president and food bank chair for St. Vincent de Paul, said they had to scale back on how many boxes they distribute from previous years because of COVID-19 restrictions. She said they gave away between 150-200 boxes earlier this week.
“We had to keep it more controlled because of COVID-19,” Fredericks said.
Along with community members, Sunrise Rotary and Acacia Barnett donated turkeys to St. Vincent de Paul to help with this year's boxes.
“We are the most giving little town I’ve seen in my life,” Fredericks said.
Barnett, owner of Barnett Salon and Suites, raises money to purchase turkeys to donate to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul for their Thanksgiving distributions. This year Barnett relied on donations from other businesses, and her own, to donate more than $4,000 worth of turkeys to the local organizations.
Even though the donation is less than what Barnett donated last year, she wanted to continue the tradition despite the effects COVID-19 has had.
“I had to figure out a different way to do it because we don't have as many clients (because of the coronavirus),” she said. “Everybody has been impacted with what’s going on. If I have it, you have it. That's what I say.”
The Salvation Army decided not to do a box distribution and are unable to host their Thanksgiving day diner because of COVID-19 restrictions. In order to still serve the community they are having a walk-up and drive-thru to pick up cooked plates of Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
Salvation Army Lt. Heather Baze said a plate will consist of turkey, green bean casserole, rolls, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing and a piece of pie. The distribution begins at a 11:30 a.m. and plates are on a first come first serve basis. Baze said they plan on cooking over 40 turkeys, which is 13 more turkeys than what they made last year.
“I think the need is so much bigger this year,” Baze said. “People who never needed assistance are coming for food boxes.”
On Thursday, the drive thru entrance will be on Meyer, behind the building and the exit will be on to Wilcox.