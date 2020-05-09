WHETSTONE — When Terance and Shayna Finch purchased a double-wide mobile home in Whetstone last September, the couple believed they had found “the perfect place” to raise their blended family of five children.
“This was supposed to be our forever home,” said Shayna, eyes welling Friday as she gazed across an expanse of charred rubble she and Terance once called home.
A massive fire ripped through the family’s three-quarter acre property late Monday evening, destroying everything in its path, including two vehicles and their mobile home.
“This house was literally everything we wanted,” Shayna said. “It’s devastating to stand here and look at this. We worked so hard to make a nice place for the kids, and they loved it here.”
The couple revisited the site Friday without the children.
“We don’t have the heart to bring them back to see this,” she said. “It would be way too traumatic for them.”
The fast-moving fire, which started around 9:30 Monday evening, drew a multi-agency response. Nine people were treated for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.
Surrounded by neighbors and family members while firefighters battled the blaze, the children were kept occupied as their parents talked to firefighters and other first responders.
They also were provided with blankets, clothing, stuffed animals and snacks by Whetstone-based nonprofit Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance (SAHARA), an organization co-founded by Rick Hackney and his wife Jredia Newton.
“The community has been incredible through all of this,” Terance said. “Our youngest boy was wearing a diaper when we ran out of the house, and the people from SAHARA were right there with diapers, socks and car seats for the kids, anything they needed.”
“This is an amazing organization. We have incredible neighbors here, and everyone wanted to help,” he added. “As bad as this is, we feel blessed that our family got out of this without injuries. It could have been so much worse.”
When contacted Wednesday for information about what caused the fire, Whetstone Fire District Chief Pete Bidon said the incident is under investigation.
“My wife and I smelled the smoke, and ran out of our house to see what was going on,” said Chuck Spratt, whose property adjoins the Finch’s property line. “I saw the flames and grabbed our garden hose to try and put the fire out while my wife called the fire department. They got here quickly, but the fire was moving so fast that it had already spread across the property.”
“We were relieved that the family got out of there safely,” he added.
The Finch children range in age from 2 to 6 years old. Shayna and Terance both have two children from previous marriages, and one child together. The family is staying with relatives while they get back on their feet.
Terance works as a large equipment operator at Apache Nitrogen Products near St. David, while Shayna stays at home with the children.
“With the coronavirus situation, our day care facilities are closed, so it’s best that I’m home with the kids,” she said. “And now I’m dealing with our insurance company, our mortgage company and a whole list of issues because of the fire. It’s overwhelming.”
Meanwhile, SAHARA is continuing to collect items for the family. In addition, two GoFundMe accounts have been set up, and community members have been holding fundraisers to help out. The family also received assistance from the Red Cross.
“We appreciate everything people are doing to help Shayna and Terance and their children,” said Richelle Gacon, Shayna’s mother.
“The outpouring of support has been amazing. Donations have come in from all over, but we would not be where we are right now if it had not been for SAHARA’s ability to reach out to the community for assistance. They got the word out and the community responded. It’s been incredible to experience this.”