SIERRA VISTA — For the ninth time since 1994, environmental groups are again challenging Fort Huachuca and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) over Biological Opinions required periodically to ensure no harm is done to the San Pedro River which would affect the protected and threatened species within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA).
Been here beforeIn 2011, the center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and Maricopa County Audubon (MCA), represented by Earthjustice, sued the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Kenneth Salazar for a 2007 biological opinion which stated Fort activities would cause no harm to the protected Huachuca Water Umbel, a small water plant found only along the San Pedro River, and the southwestern willow flycatcher or “adversely modify their critical habitats.”
As was reported in the Herald/Review at the time, Earthjustice won the suit as Federal Judge Wallace Tashima “found numerous defects in the BiOp’s jeopardy and adverse modification analyses. It fails to examine the effects of Fort Huachuca’s operation on recovery of the species and their habitats, fails to provide a rational connection between the findings of the BiOp and the record and its ultimate conclusion the Fort’s operations will not affect recovery.”
Tashima also determined mitigation measures were not specific nor certain to occur. It fails to articulate a rational connection between the facts found and the conclusion made.
Based on those failures, Tashima ruled the FWS BiOp violated the ESA and was arbitrary and capricious.
“The FWS committed legal error and the Army violated its substantive duty to ensure its ongoing, proposed and future operations do not jeopardize the continued existence of the umbel or flycatcher or result in the destruction or adverse modification of their designated habitat,” stated Tashima.
U.S. Army, Fort Huachuca and FWS must “reinitiate and complete formal consultations with the Army under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) with regard to the impacts that may result from the proposed, ongoing and future military operations and activities at Fort Huachuca on the endangered Huachuca water umbel, endangered southwestern will flycatcher and their respective designated critical habitats.”
Tashima’s ruling mirrored a 1999 ruling which concluded the FWS’s “no jeopardy BiOp to be arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law” based on “uncertain mitigation measures.”
The ruling meant a new BiOp had to be done, which was completed in 2014.
The 2014 BiOp questionedNow, CBD and MAS, joined by the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, are contesting the 2014 FWS BiOp which they say continues to jeopardize the San Pedro River and its endangered species and filed a notice of intent to sue the Fort, FWS and other federal agencies earlier this month.
The CBD acquired a confidential report compiled in 2010 by GeoSystems Analysis, Inc. with the Vernadero Group, which used past data and modeling simulations. It believes the Fort withheld the document from the FWS to receive the military operations clearance, because it showed damage had already been done to the river and the endangered species back in 2003.
Fort Huachuca officials took issue with the report and through Tanja Linton, Fort Huachuca Media Relations Officer, provided this statement; “FWS and the Army completed a very thorough formal consultation in 2014, regarding the potential effects of Fort Huachuca’s operations. The FWS’ non-jeopardy biological opinion, which referenced the 2010 Geosystems Analysis, Inc. report, as well as many other documents, was signed on March 31, 2014, and concluded that the Army’s ongoing and planned operations are not likely to jeopardize the continued survival or recovery of any threatened, endangered or proposed species or result in adverse modification of existing or proposed critical habitat, on-post or in the nearby San Pedro and Babocomari rivers.”
When CBD contacted the FWS for the report, Jason Douglas, FWS biologist, replied to the email and stated, “We don’t have copies of these documents. Sorry.”
The Herald/Review requested clarification from Douglas and provided the Fort’s statement. FWS said no comment could be made due to the litigation.
Additional species listings not includedWith additional species added to the SPRNCA’s list – jaguar, Chiricahua leopard frog, Mexican spotted owl, lesser long nosed bat, ocelot, Sonoran tiger salamander, desert pupfish, loach minnow, spikedace minnow, yellow-billed cuckoo and northern Mexican garter snake – the groups want additional measures to include them in the BiOp.
The NOI stated, “The Endangered Species Act requires that Fort Huachuca consult with FWS to ensure the base’s activities will not jeopardize the survival and recovery of federally protected endangered species and their essential habitats” and the “consultation must be based on the best available scientific information.” If “significant new information becomes available, a new consultation must take place.”
Water concerns expressedThe suit questions Fort Huachuca’s 2014 environmental clearance from FWS which permitted “local groundwater pumping connected to the San Pedro River to serve military operations through 2024.” It also faults the BiOp’s short ten year span “ignoring the adverse effects that will occur beyond that artificial window” which will extend beyond 10 years and ignores Fort Huachuca attributable groundwater pumping in which “peak impacts to simulated baseflow will occur in 2050.”
The filing stated the BiOp relied on speculative water savings credits, failed to include in hydrologic modeling, “the fact that the effects of Fort Huachuca’s pre-BiOp on post groundwater pumping were already harming the river significantly by 2003 and that even if all groundwater pumping were stopped as of 1988, the cone of depression in the Sierra Vista area would not recover completely in 100 years.”
It also pointed out recharge from projects on the Fort, in Sierra Vista and the county did not pan out as anticipated and the continued effects of climate change will diminish future recharge.
The county has confirmed recharge projects have not been as successful as predicted, but also point out recharge is based on rainfall. In drier years, as has occurred over the past several years, there will not be as much recharge.
Low flow water use appliances and fixtures and xeriscaping requirements have helped reduce the amount of water pulled from the aquifer by residents and businesses. Reduced pumping has also been the effect of a declining population, as has been reported in the Herald/Review.
Hydrological reports
Still, hydrologist Laurel Lacher stated in a 2011 report, “In general, the simulations predict that, in the absence of any major water use changes in the basin, much of the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers will cease to have perennial baseflow over the next century due to the widespread impacts of projected groundwater pumping.”
The U.S. Geological Survey 2017 report noted, “It should be obvious that a subwatershed perennially in deficit will likely never see an increase in natural groundwater discharge to the river. Even if groundwater pumping were to stop today and the groundwater budget balance was positive for decades to come, the effects of pumping over the last century would eventually capture surface flow from the river. Some capture of surface flow from the river is already occurring.”
Silver concludedAfter a review of the report, Robin Silver, co-founder and board member of the CBD and the conservation groups declared the report made clear “Fort Huachuca should’ve been downsized in 2014 rather than given the greenlight to continue damaging the San Pedro. Groundwater pumping is killing this beautiful river while Sierra Vista, Cochise County and the state of Arizona all refuse to help reduce groundwater use by Fort contractors and personnel.”