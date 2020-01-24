SIERRA VISTA — The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department will conduct controlled burns at the Environmental Operations Park beginning as early as Tuesday, Jan. 28, and continuing for several weeks, based on weather conditions.
The burns will be conducted on weekdays, starting in the morning and lasting until about noon each day.
The precise schedule will depend on weather conditions and updates will be posted by the City on Facebook and Twitter when burns are conducted.
The burns are part of annual maintenance for the City’s wastewater treatment facility.
They reduce mosquitoes, clear dying vegetation to promote new growth, and aerate soil for the coming spring.
The Environmental Operations Park is located at 6801 Highway 90 and the burns sometimes produce smoke on the east side of Sierra Vista that can be seen from several miles away.
— Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, City of Sierra Vista