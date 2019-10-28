SIERRA VISTA — The 2020 Census is just six months away and the county’s Complete Count Committee is committed making sure all county residents within the 6,200-square-mile boundaries from the cities to the colonias to the widespread rural communities and ranches are counted.
The Complete Count Committee includes representation from all of the cities in Cochise County, as well as important business, educational and faith-based partners and the community at-large. The committee will ensure the best possible countywide effort to count all residents and provide assistance with census forms and motivate residents to send in their forms and be counted.
To that end, a workshop was held Oct. 24 at the Cochise College student union meeting room to provide more information and to attempt to cover some unusual situations which could arise as the count begins on April 1, 2020.
County public information officer Amanda Baillie explained to the dozens of people from across the county, municipalities, Santa Cruz County, as well as organizations such as The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, Southeastern Governments Organization, Arizona Complete Health and churches how much is riding on an accurate census count.
Baillie noted, “With many federally funded social programs reliant on the count, as well as the number of seats in the House of Representatives, it is essential to get everyone living in the county be counted. The count impacts initiatives for health care, housing, foster care, school lunch programs and highway construction.”
Participants were divided into groups and selected one of eight challenge statements covering diverse situations and selected one as their challenge. Then, they went about recognizing the challenges, focusing on how to overcome them to present their finding in an open forum before the group.
One group took on the task of how to reach the elderly and disabled, who may not have access to the internet. Bisbee City Manager Theresa Coleman, Bisbee city clerk Ashlee Coronado and grant program coordinator for the Copper Queen Library Allison Williams, along with Mary Dahl from Santa Cruz County and Deb Trate agreed the libraries in the county could provide a service to this part of the population by finding transportation and assistance through social services and health staff who tend to their needs.
Baillie pointed out, “Social services can play a key role in the census count. It may take multiple people to reach just one person.”
Another group with county clerk of the board Arlethe Rios, county library district coordinator Amadee Ricketts, county resident Ellen McCoy, Arizona Community Foundation regional philanthropic coordinator Colin Shannon and Jessie Zamorano, from Santa Cruz County, tackled a difficult problem with a rancher who has been awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and employs immigrant workers. Everyone who lives on the ranch as of April 1 has to be counted. With a lack of broadband to access the internet, they determined the rancher could load up the workers and take them to a county library, all of which now have hotspots for Internet access.
The counting of the children who come across the border to the U.S. for schools and adults who cross for work creates a different set of problems and one group tried to work it out. It has no easy solution, they determined. Money for schools is based on the number of students, including those from across the border. Many parents sign over guardianship to a relative on the U.S. side for the school year.
Baillie said, “This is a real challenge. How do we count the people who come across the border? The children need to be counted.”
Iris Almazan, Census 2020 specialist for Cochise, Graham and Green counties, stated, “We can’t turn a blind eye to this. If the child is living with a guardian, the child needs to be counted. It impacts everything — schools, roads, grants.
Veterans and military clubs, churches and other organizations are important assets to reach people, added Baillie.
The workshop was a tremendous success and Baillie was pleased with the participation.
“We need to have a focus on our rural communities,” she said. “Today we talked about some of the challenges we face and tried to figure out how to get everyone counted.”