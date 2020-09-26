By Bruce Whetten
DOUGLAS — Over 500 small and large livestock entries were displayed and judged Thursday and Friday at the Cochise County Junior Livestock Show which was held at the Cochise County Fairgrounds.
The small and large livestock sale took place on Saturday. Activities conclude on Sunday with a round robin showmanship competition followed by an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding families and individuals.
Event organizers are saying that even with the fair being cancelled and there being no collegiate rodeo, carnival rides or food booths this year, the atmosphere inside the show ring this year was just as entertaining and at times, nerve racking as it had been in previous years, as families waited to see who would be selected the grand and reserve champion of the various classes that were being judged.
Ten-year-old Shaycee Goodwin of Benson and her black Angus cross steer Chop were selected this year’s grand champion in the market steer competition Friday. The reserve champion was awarded to Kerstein Haymore of St. David and her Angus steer, Shadow. Both steers were sold at Saturday’s auction.
Around the various judgings that took place, there were a variety of livestock demonstrations and contests held, some of which were competitive while others were just for entertainment. One of the events Friday night had both the exhibitor and the animal dressed up in a costume contest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, this year’s livestock show and sale was closed to the public and open only to members of the media, families, prospective buyers and those working the event.