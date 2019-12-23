SIERRA VISTA — The Cove’s annual maintenance closure is expected to extend through the end of January as work to install new boilers to heat the water at the aquatic center will take longer than originally anticipated.
The Cove was scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 6, but the timeline is being extended through the end of January due to unforeseen circumstances delaying the installation. All classes scheduled for January have been cancelled until further notice. A subsequent announcement will be made if the facility is able to open sooner than currently anticipated.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We’re excited to see these important improvements completed and will keep the public updated as we look forward to reopening as soon as we are able to,” says Mark Carney, City recreation supervisor for aquatics.
For more information or customer service assistance while The Cove is closed, please call the Oscar Yrun Community Center at (520) 458-7922.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, City of Sierra Vista