TOMBSTONE — An executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday in response to spikes in COVID cases across the state has resulted in event cancellations in Tombstone.
“We’ve cancelled events that involve city permits on city property,” said Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule. “Those events — scheduled for Dec. 12 — include the annual Christmas ball at Schieffelin Hall, the light parade and the TubaChristmas event in the city park.
“Santa in the Park on Dec. 19 is still happening, but with people wearing masks and practicing safe distancing measures. Children will not be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap as in past years, but will be given a gift.”
The Santa in the Park event starts at 4:30 p.m. and is a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, Escapule said.
Through Ducey’s order, when a public event is approved, the local jurisdiction is to announce details about what is being done to carry the event out safely to help enforce mitigation strategies.
The governor’s order does not apply to private property, so events such as an upcoming Christmas party the Tombstone American Legion is hosting for children will happen as scheduled.
“This COVID pandemic is an extremely serious issue,” Escapule said. “Friends and family are getting it, and the cases continue to increase all over the state and country. It’s a scary situation. I know the cancellations are disappointing to a lot of people, but we need to do what it takes to keep everyone as safe as possible. My hope is that people take the necessary steps to stay safe until a vaccine is available.”