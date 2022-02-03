The Cochise Creative Writing Celebration officially accepts submissions for its annual and kids writing contests. Participants are invited to enter submissions in three categories for the writing contest: poetry, short story (fiction), and memoir (nonfiction). Winners will be published in the Herald/Review and The Mirage, a Cochise College literary magazine. Cash prizes will also be awarded.
The Creative Writing Celebration will also hold a writing contest for kids for the first time. "The kids writing contest is open to anyone in Cochise County 18 years or younger," said Alex O'Meara, director of the Celebration and Cochise College instructor. "We are accepting one entry per person, and each entry is limited to 200 words." There are three contest categories by age: Grades K-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.
Artists, writers, and the public are invited to participate in the contests and attend the Creative Writing Celebration, set for Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus in the Community Room. "The event brings experienced, award-winning authors, filmmakers, and publishers to offer insights and hands-on writing workshops to aspiring writers from Cochise County," said O'Meara.
Herald/Review Media sponsors the writing contest, and Copper Queen Library and the Sierra Vista Library sponsors the kids writing contest.
Entries for both contests are accepted by email only to writingcontest@cochise.edu. The deadline to submit is Friday, March 25, 2022.