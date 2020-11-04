HUACHUCA CITY — Nearly 100 vehicles and more than 200 costumed kids came through the Creepy Candy Cruise in Huachuca City on Halloween night.
Organized by employees of the town of Huachuca City, volunteers decorated tables and distributed bagged candy to youngsters in vehicles as they stopped at each station.
"We typically hold a trunk-or treat activity, but with COVID cases back on the rise, we decided to try a drive-through format instead this year," said interim Town Manager Suzanne Harvey, one of the organizers. "I'm thrilled with the participation and the positive response from parents and kids. We may try it again next year. This went went very, very well."