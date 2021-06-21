SIERRA VISTA — Salvation Army Lieutenants Ty and Heather Baze, with help from Cochise College Chef Instructor Lora Miller, have been offering Zoom cooking classes for children out of the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Community Center.
“Kids’ Culinary is a class that we started providing through Zoom when COVID prevented us from holding the in-person classes that were initially organized by Captain Carlos Souza and Chef Lora,” Heather Baze said. “These classes, which include free food for the menu items, kitchen utensils and tablets for kids who didn’t have one, were made possible through a generous grant from the Legacy Foundation.”
Chef Miller holds the classes at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the Corps Community Center, 180 W. Wilcox Drive.
“Without the Legacy Foundation’s grant, this class would not have been possible,” Baze said.
When the Zoom sessions started last October, more than 60 kids signed up for the culinary program.
In July, the Salvation Army will be adding a new group of participants to the cooking sessions.
“Fifteen special needs adults from Echoing Hope Ranch are going to be joining the Zoom classes,” Baze said.
While the Salvation Army is able to provide the adults with all the food they need for the recipes, money is not available to purchase the list of supplies that were given to the children when classes started last October.
“We’re trying to find donations so we can purchase cooking supplies for the adults as well,” Baze said.
Children from ages 5 through 17 are enrolled in the culinary classes. They are provided with enough food to cook for the whole family, up to five people.
During a recent class, an egg casserole, loaded with chopped ham, cheese, and vegetables was on the menu, in addition to a garlic parmesan broccoli and potato dish.
Miller starts the class by preheating the oven to 350 degrees and lightly greasing muffin tins. She demonstrated how to dice ham into small squares and showed the proper techniques for cleaning and chopping an onion.
“Cut the onion from the root end to the stem end,” she said. “Remember to remove the papery outer peel. You may need to go down one layer of the onion to take the peel off.”
On this particular day, the faces of some 36 children could be seen on Zoom, intently working at peeling and chopping onions.
Cutting boards, whisks, spatulas, bowls, measuring spoons, cups and other supplies were provided to all the participants through the Legacy grant.
“While you guys are getting the onions peeled, I’ll start showing you how to chop the onion into small, diced pieces,” Miller said. “When dicing the onion, be sure your fingers are curled in so you don’t cut them.”
Preparing bell peppers for the casserole was next. The kids were reminded to rinse the peppers well and to remember to remove the paper sticker from them. Miller cut the peppers in half, then used a small knife to remove the stem and core.
“Cut the peppers into nice, little slices, then cut the slices into cubes,” she said.
During times when Miller waited for her young audience to catch up with a particular cooking task, the session’s “down-time” was filled with culinary-related trivia provided by Sheryl Umphrey, the Kids’ Culinary Coordinator. Umphrey purchases food for the classes, makes copies of the different recipes, compiles the food boxes for families to pick up on the Tuesday before the class and is responsible for numerous details that go into the demonstrations.
After the all vegetables are chopped, Miller pours a small amount of olive oil onto the warm skillet and adds the vegetables so they can start cooking.
When it’s time to prepare the eggs, she shows how to properly break an egg without getting egg shells into a bowl. The children are reminded to wash the raw eggs off their hands after they’re in the bowl. Then it’s time to whisk the eggs, adding a ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper to the mix.
When all food items for the casserole are prepared, the mixture is poured into muffin tins and placed in the preheated oven for about 15 to 20 minutes while Miller demonstrates the garlic parmesan broccoli and potato dish.
“The recipes that we make here are absolutely delicious,” said Baze while trying one of the muffins. “These Zoom classes have worked out very well for our after school culinary program,” she added.
“By offering our classes virtually, the kids are able to prepare meals for the whole family and they connect with their parents while preparing the food. The parents enjoy having their kids at home and cooking with them, so it becomes more of a family activity.”