SIERRA VISTA — If you like old-fashioned, fast-paced and humorous melodramas that will keep you on the edge of your seats until the final curtain, Buena High’s Fine Arts fall production of “Egad, The Woman In White” at the Klein Center for the Performing Friday and Saturday is right up your alley.

Tim Kelly's play, based on an 1859 classic gothic mystery with a cast of BHS theater students, is a riveting tale of marriage, money and murder about Sir Percival Glyde, an unscrupulous villain who hatches an underhanded scheme with the help of a countess to become filthy rich. His dodgy plans include marrying a wealthy heiress, convincing everyone she has died, then sticking her in an insane asylum to get his greedy hands on her fortune.

