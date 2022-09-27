SIERRA VISTA — If you like old-fashioned, fast-paced and humorous melodramas that will keep you on the edge of your seats until the final curtain, Buena High’s Fine Arts fall production of “Egad, The Woman In White” at the Klein Center for the Performing Friday and Saturday is right up your alley.
Tim Kelly's play, based on an 1859 classic gothic mystery with a cast of BHS theater students, is a riveting tale of marriage, money and murder about Sir Percival Glyde, an unscrupulous villain who hatches an underhanded scheme with the help of a countess to become filthy rich. His dodgy plans include marrying a wealthy heiress, convincing everyone she has died, then sticking her in an insane asylum to get his greedy hands on her fortune.
But the plot quickly begins to turn: Sir Percival is frightened of the mysterious "Woman In White" who's escaped the madhouse, while a persistent lawyer is hot on his trail to pay past bills. The scheming villain also has his hands full with the heiress' protector, disapproval of her cousin as abandoned wives, cheeky servants and hypochondriacs parade across the stage toward the play’s stunning finale.
The play's cast includes Boe Adams as Sir Percival Glyde, Julia Muckey as Dora, Bekkett Wolfe as Lawyer Gilmore, Sophia Chavez as Countess Fosco, Aynsil Andrade as Mrs. Gatherick, Alexandria Hellman as Frederick Fairlee, Lucy Evershed as Marian, Katelynn Resendez as Laura, Hazel Wendl as Walter Hartright, Emily Collins as Miss Peach and Lamar McGlothrn as Swing.
Directed by Buena theater teacher Katie Hampton, “Egad, The Woman in White” debuts at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $5 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.